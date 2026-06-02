Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are once again fueling romance rumors after being spotted together during a relaxed outing in Tokyo, where the pair appeared close and comfortable while spending time with friends.

The model, 30, and the actor, 28, were seen enjoying a casual day out on June 1, with fans noticing their coordinated looks and easy chemistry.

Jenner wore a black T-shirt paired with matching pants, a navy baseball cap, and a cream sweater tied around her waist. Elordi matched her vibe in a similar black tee, blue jeans, a matching cap, and bright yellow sneakers, giving the pair a subtly coordinated style moment that quickly caught attention.

According to People, photos shared on social media also showed the two enjoying ramen at a local restaurant while walking through Tokyo streets with friends. The outing added more fuel to ongoing speculation about their relationship, which has been building for months.

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi appear to be taking their budding romance to the next level. Link below for details. https://t.co/mGy5SG9YQE pic.twitter.com/V74DxrX9Ag — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) June 2, 2026

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi Keep Fans Guessing

This latest sighting comes after a series of public moments that have kept fans guessing. The pair were previously photographed chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in March, followed by appearances together at Coachella in April and a beach day in Hawaii earlier this month, ENews reported.

In late May, they were also seen on a group outing in Montecito, California, alongside Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. While Jenner and Elordi have not confirmed any romance, their repeated appearances together have not gone unnoticed.

A source previously told People that the two are "not trying to turn this into some big public thing" and prefer spending time together in more private settings.

Some recent Tokyo photos even showed the pair posing with restaurant staff at Udon Shin, where they enjoyed bowls of noodles. In one image, Elordi leaned his head on Jenner's shoulder, a detail fans quickly picked up on as a sign of comfort between them.

Elordi, who has previously been linked to Zendaya, Olivia Jade, and Kaia Gerber, has spoken before about the pressure of public attention on relationships.

Jenner, who has dated Bad Bunny and Devin Booker, has also kept her personal life largely private in recent years.