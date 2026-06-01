A Utah judge has given Taylor Frankie Paul a significant custody update, ending the requirement that her time with her 2-year-old son, Ever, be supervised. The decision was made during a virtual hearing on Monday, June 1, marking a major shift in the ongoing custody case between Paul and Dakota Mortensen.

Under the new arrangement, Paul will now have custody of Ever on a set midweek day each week, though without overnight stays, along with alternating weekend visits.

According to People, Mortensen will remain the "custodial parent" during holidays. The court also ordered that both parents are banned from making "disparaging remarks of one another" in public or on social media.

During the hearing, the judge said, "I'm encouraged, and I think we're moving in the right direction," per Us Weekly. The judge added, "From now until the next hearing, I'm going to recommend supervision be lifted," signaling confidence in the updated arrangement while still keeping oversight in place.

Taylor Frankie Paul's Mandatory Supervised Visitation with Son Lifted in Latest Custody Hearing with Ex Dakota Mortensen https://t.co/I3hcoYV6V4 — People (@people) June 1, 2026

Read more: Taylor Frankie Paul Not Facing Charges After Multiple Domestic Violence Investigations

Taylor Frankie Paul Custody Case Highlights Conflict

The court also acknowledged the tension between the former couple, noting, "I certainly think that both of them have a sense that they are the victims and not the perpetrators and I get that."

However, the judge stressed that the court's priority is preventing further domestic violence and ensuring Ever's safety while parents continue working through conflict.

Paul, 31, and Mortensen, 33, have been locked in a legal battle since earlier this year when Salt Lake City police investigated allegations of domestic violence made by both sides.

Mortensen alleged in court documents that Paul choked him and shoved him into a window during a February altercation, which she has denied. Paul has also made separate allegations, including claims of stalking and physical harm.

Earlier in the case, Mortensen was granted custody of Ever, while Paul was allowed only supervised visits of up to eight hours per week. A protective order was also issued, and both parents were ordered to stay 100 feet apart for three years, Parade reported.

Those restrictions followed earlier court rulings in April, which kept supervised visitation in place until this recent change.