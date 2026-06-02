Euphoria star Alexa Demie has revealed that a controversial sex montage involving her character Maddy Perez left her feeling uncomfortable during filming, and she is now speaking openly about why the scene affected her.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published Sunday, the 35-year-old actress discussed a Season 1 sequence in which Maddy cheats on Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, with multiple men. The montage shows her character involved with different partners, including a stockbroker, a DJ, and a roller-rink employee.

"I'm not saying I don't love sex, and I think it can be portrayed beautifully and I know the show is portraying the life of teenage girls," Demie said. "But once I did it, I realized, 'OK, I don't love how this feels.'"

According to DailyBeast, she added that after speaking up about her concerns, the production team listened. "So I said something, and everyone was empathetic, and I never did that again," she explained.

Alexia Demie reveals she felt uncomfortable filming nudity during the first season of ‘Euphoria’:



“I’m not saying I don’t love sex, and I think it can be portrayed beautifully and I know the show is portraying the life of teenage girls. But once I did it, I realized, ‘OK, I… pic.twitter.com/B8h8ZUpIUp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 31, 2026

Alexa Demie Shares About Pressure to Do Nude Scenes

According to PageSix, Demie said she felt pressured to accept nude or sexual scenes because she was afraid that refusing them might cost her the role of Maddy.

"I thought that if I said no to doing them, then I wouldn't have the part," she said. "Not because anyone ever said that to me, but because I was so young and I didn't know."

Demie said she came to realize that she actually had more control over those decisions than she initially thought.

After raising concerns, she was not asked to film similar scenes again, and she said her overall experience on set remained positive despite long and demanding filming schedules. However, she admitted that the emotional impact of filming Season 2 stayed with her for a while. She described going through a difficult personal period and said she was not fully aware at the time of how deeply she was absorbing the intensity of her role.

"I didn't realize how method I was, and how seriously I was taking everything," she said. "A lot went down, and things were changing within and around me, and it was a lot of purging."

Demie's comments come as "Euphoria" continues to spark conversation about its explicit content and storytelling choices.