Stewart McLean a 45-year-old who appeared in films including "Virgin River", "The Irrational", and "Happy Face", was found dead in Lions Bay, British Columbia, days after he was reported missing. Homicide investigators are now working to unravel the mystery behind his death.

Stewart McLean had been last sighted at his home on May 15, 2026, some 20 kilometers northwest of Vancouver. He was declared missing days later on May 18, as per CBC .

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) expressed concern for his well-being and appealed to the public for information.

On May 21, the Squamish RCMP revealed the case had escalated to a homicide investigation after uncovering evidence suggesting foul play. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) assumed control of the inquiry on May 20 and is working alongside Squamish RCMP and forensic teams to collect evidence, review CCTV footage, and interview witnesses.

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McLean's remains were discovered on May 22 in the same area where he was last seen. IHIT Corporal Esther Tupper stated investigators are building a timeline of McLean's activities leading up to his disappearance and pursuing all leads to provide answers to his family and friends.

Radar Online also reported that friends and neighbors described McLean as a well-liked member of the small Lions Bay community. Dorothy Meiklejohn, who knew him personally, recalled his warm greetings and expressed shock at his death.

Acting coach Jeff Seymour, a close friend, said he sensed something was wrong when McLean missed a scheduled filming day shortly before he vanished. Seymour described McLean as meticulous and situationally aware, making the circumstances of his death difficult to understand.

Lucas Talent Inc., the agency representing McLean, issued a heartfelt statement mourning the loss of their client. Jodi Caplan, a talent agent, praised McLean's professionalism and humor, noting casting directors have reached out with condolences. "Rest in peace, Stew," the statement concluded.

As of now, no suspects have been identified, and the motive remains unknown. Authorities continue their investigation and urge anyone with information to contact local police or Crime Stoppers.

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