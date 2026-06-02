The British pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner got married last week in a private ceremony at the London Town Hall. The news was accompanied by a number of photographs that raised heated discussion in the circles of fans and fashion critics alike.

She Finds reported that the singer, notably dressed down for the occasion, surprised everyone with her choice to wear a vintage Schiaparelli suit in white. The designer suit comprised an '80s-style jacket with wide shoulders, gold buttons, and a pencil skirt. She completed the look with a large brimmed white sunhat and classic white gloves.

ohh people are going to have OPINIONS on this look!!! https://t.co/m5c869mjdR — Hannah (@dumbandfunn) May 31, 2026

The couple, who began dating in early 2024, kept the ceremony simple and intimate before plans for a more elaborate three-day celebration abroad. While many praised the understated elegance and vintage charm of Dua's ensemble, others took to social media to express mixed feelings — particularly about what appeared to be visible hip pads.

Read more: Dua Lipa Ignores Chaos Over 'Worst Ever' Ticket Backlash, Claims She's 'So Happy' In Recent Post

As reported on X (former Twitter), many users agreed that the space between the skirt and the jacket ruined the silhouette. Users expressed their dissatisfaction with phrases including "This seems like an obvious error" and "I would like to know who [messed] up the hip pads." Some users considered the outfit to be matronly rather than elegant.

Despite these negative reviews, many people praised Dua for her elegant look and her personal taste. Undoubtedly, such an unconventional and classical bridal look was not the one that you could see at an average wedding of any celebrity.

According to fashion experts, the town hall meeting was just a matter of formality before the grand celebration. Fashionistas are now eager to know about the other looks Dua will wear at the forthcoming celebration.

In other news, an April 29 report by Yahoo! revealed that Turner is continuing to build his acting career with the upcoming romantic comedy "One Night Only," co-starring actress Monica Barbaro.

The film, scheduled for release on August 7, 2026, follows two singles navigating a fictional New York City during a unique annual event that encourages romantic encounters. Directed by Will Gluck, the movie also features Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, Molly Ringwald and LeVar Burton.

READ MORE: Dua Lipa Had Callum Turner in Tears at Their Secret London Wedding — And the Sicily Party Is Just Getting Started