Actress Mindy Cohn, best known for her role on the TV show "The Facts of Life", has revealed a cancer relapse nearly a decade after being declared cancer-free. The 59-year-old star shared the news on Instagram in April, disclosing that she had been off social media to kick cancer's ass.

Cohn was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. At that time, she underwent treatment and was later declared cancer-free. However, she recently confirmed that the disease has returned, sparking concern among medical experts about the severity of her condition.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, an internist based in New York, told Radar Online that cancer recurrence is a serious diagnosis. "You are never cured of cancer, you are only in remission," Fischer said. He noted that cancer cells can develop resistance to chemotherapy and return with increased aggression.

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Oncologist Dr. Jerome Spunberg added that the impact of the relapse depends significantly on whether the cancer is localized or has spread. "If it's contained to the breast area, radiation could be effective. But if it has metastasized to other organs, it could present a very serious problem," Spunberg explained.

AOL reported that Cohn has not disclosed specific details about the timing or extent of her relapse but remains determined to fight the disease. She stated she plans to recover for several weeks before moving forward with new treatments and described her mindset boldly: "Onwards! F--K Cancer."

During her initial battle with cancer, Cohn left Hollywood to focus on her health but later returned to acting after being declared cancer-free and feeling great. Her openness about her struggle has been met with an outpouring of support from fans and fellow actors alike.

As Mindy Cohn enters this new phase of treatment, doctors emphasize the critical nature of watching for cancer metastasis and the necessity of being flexible in modifying treatments when required. The road ahead will be tough, but Cohn's resilience is inspiring.

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