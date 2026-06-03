Prince Harry will not be attending his cousin Peter Phillips' upcoming wedding to Harriet Sperling, highlighting once again the ongoing strain within the royal family.

Phillips, 48, is set to marry Sperling on June 6, but royal commentator Emily Nash says the decision to exclude Harry comes down to personal distance and loyalty lines within the family. Prince William is expected to attend the wedding, while Harry was not invited.

"I think it comes down to interpersonal relationships, doesn't it?" Nash said. "What we were told was that Peter hadn't spoken to Harry for the last few years. And so it sort of has been a natural cooling off, and he wasn't invited as a result."

Nash explained that Phillips is closely aligned with the Prince of Wales and has long been considered a trusted family figure within that circle, Complex reported. According to her, this closeness made Harry's absence a natural outcome rather than a sudden decision.

"[Peter is] very loyal; he's very protective. He's been a very good sounding board to his cousin over the years," Nash said. "So it absolutely makes sense that I think had both Wales brothers been there, it would have put a completely different slant on the whole event."

Why Prince Harry was snubbed from cousin’s wedding despite Prince William being invited https://t.co/SYvMDZ45ng pic.twitter.com/sI60w5gPlk — Page Six (@PageSix) June 2, 2026

Royal Expert Explains Prince Harry's Absence

According to Page Six, Nash added that Phillips, who has often been described as a "peacemaker" between Prince William and Prince Harry, may have found himself in a difficult position as tensions between the brothers grew over time.

"Peter was positioned between the two warring brothers," Nash said, referring to Prince Philip's 2021 funeral, where Phillips stood between them during the procession. "That must have been a really difficult moment for him."

Nash also pointed to Harry's memoir "Spare" and his Netflix series with Meghan Markle as factors that deepened the divide within the family.

The wedding itself is expected to be a major royal gathering, with Prince William and Kate Middleton likely to attend. King Charles III is also expected to make an appearance, along with Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are also set to attend, marking a notable family appearance.

Nash emphasized that the event is still a private family celebration rather than an official royal function. "There is a real family at the heart of it — and a blended one as well," she said. She added that while Harry's absence may draw attention, it likely prevents the focus from shifting away from the couple's big day.

"That would have become the absolute focal point for Peter and Harriet's special day," Nash said.