Whoopi Goldberg showed clear frustration on Tuesday's episode of "The View" after her co-hosts repeatedly interrupted her during a Hot Topics discussion, leading to an on-air outburst that quickly became a talking point among viewers.

The moment happened near the end of a segment about pickleball, when Goldberg tried to steer the conversation into a broader question about whether the sport should be taken seriously. But before she could finish her point, the discussion kept getting derailed by overlapping comments from Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, and Sunny Hostin.

According to EW, Navarro jumped in first, saying, "I feel attacked here," after Goldberg opened the discussion. Griffin then added that pickleball "is harder than it looks," but Goldberg attempted to continue her thought and was cut off again.

Whoopi Goldberg throws cue cards on ‘The View’ after multiple interruptions from co-hosts: ‘Hush up!’ https://t.co/rK3sB255zY pic.twitter.com/3PQW6KpCNZ — New York Post (@nypost) June 2, 2026

Whoopi Goldberg Loses Patience on 'The View'

As the back-and-forth continued, Goldberg grew more visibly frustrated. Each time she tried to speak, another co-host jumped in, and the interruptions reportedly happened about six times in total. Finally, Goldberg had enough.

"Listen, hush up! Let me finish so I can close the thing up!" she said firmly, raising her voice as she slammed her cue cards onto the table, Page Six reported.

The moment broke the tension quickly, and Goldberg followed it with a small smile, showing she was ready to move on.

Navarro, realizing what had just happened, laughed and said the moment would likely make headlines—and she was right, as clips from the episode quickly began circulating online.

While the exchange looked heated, it didn't appear to cause lasting tension on set. The hosts moved on shortly after, continuing their usual Hot Topics banter.

Moments like this are not unusual for "The View," a show known for lively debates and frequent cross-talk among its panelists. In fact, some former co-hosts have previously described the environment as increasingly intense over the years.

In March, former guest Kathie Lee Gifford even criticized the show's tone, calling it more "vicious" than it used to be during an appearance on a podcast.

The current lineup—Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin—regularly engages in fast-paced debates that often spill into overlapping conversations.