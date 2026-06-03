Former reality television personalities Josh Duggar and Joe Exotic are now housed at the same federal prison medical facility in Texas, where strict visitation and photography policies govern inmate interactions despite a range of unique rehabilitation and recreational programs.

Per Radar Online, Duggar, the former star of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting," was recently transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas, to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Fort Worth. The move places him in the same facility as Joe Exotic, the "Tiger King" figure whose legal troubles and imprisonment became the subject of widespread public attention.

FMC Fort Worth serves inmates requiring specialized medical or mental health care and offers a variety of educational, recreational and vocational programs. Among those offerings is a photography program that allows inmates to purchase photo vouchers through the prison commissary.

Under facility guidelines, inmates may have photographs taken in designated areas and, in some cases, with approved visitors. However, prison rules prohibit inmates from taking photographs with visitors who are not specifically approved to visit them.

AOL reported that according to the institution's orientation policies, inmates may only pose with their own visitors. The limitations are to preserve safety and order in the institution and to prevent the abuse of visitation privileges.

The rules also limit who may visit incarcerated individuals. Generally, visitors must have established a relationship with the inmate before incarceration. Although exceptions can be made on rare occasions, it is usually necessary for the prison authorities to provide proof that the potential visitor does not pose any threat and has an appropriate reason for visiting.

In 2021, Duggar was found guilty in a court of law for the possession of child sexual abuse material. At the age of 38, Duggar is currently serving time in prison with a sentence of over 12 years and would go into supervised release upon the conclusion of the sentence. During pretrial release, Duggar was subject to strict monitoring conditions, including limitations on internet access and contact with minors.

Joe Exotic, whose legal name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a federal prison sentence stemming from convictions that included a murder-for-hire plot and wildlife-related offenses. The former zoo operator gained international attention through Netflix's "Tiger King" documentary series.

Maldonado-Passage, 63, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2021 and has since been housed in federal medical facilities while receiving treatment.

Both men are still public figures, but the rules of prison life mean celebrity status brings no special privileges.