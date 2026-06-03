Kristin Cavallari is speaking out about a shocking moment from her dating past, revealing that a well-known celebrity once exposed himself during a date in Beverly Hills.

The 39-year-old "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills" star shared the story on Tuesday's episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, saying the encounter happened about four years ago after what she described as two otherwise "really great dates" with a "very famous man."

According to Cavallari, the first date took place at Sunset Tower Hotel, while the second was at the Beverly Hills Hotel. She said both outings felt fun and relaxed, noting they even spent time in a hotel suite, swam during the day, showered separately, and had dinner outside on the patio.

But things took an unexpected turn during their second meeting when the man began talking about a personal insecurity.

Cavallari recalled him mentioning a mole on his body and then asking if he could show her. According to PageSix, she said he told her, "I have a mole on my d**. It's not like that bad, but it's noticeable. Can I just show it to you?"*

Shortly after, she said he exposed himself. Cavallari told listeners she did not see anything unusual and was caught off guard by the situation.

Kristin Cavallari revealed that a 'very famous man' exposed himself to show her a mole on a date: “That's what he tells every f---ing girl to get his d--k out.” https://t.co/Hi4yx4E2sM — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) June 2, 2026

Kristin Cavallari Reveals Why She Ended Romance

Looking back, she questioned his intentions, suggesting the moment may have been used as a way to push physical boundaries.

"That's what he tells every f—ing girl to get his d out," she said, adding that she believed the behavior was a tactic rather than genuine insecurity, Daily Mail reported.

Despite the uncomfortable encounter, Cavallari said she did not continue things romantically with him after that night. She explained that while they did share a brief make-out session, she chose not to take the relationship further.

The reality star also reflected on her own dating preferences, saying she typically waits for an emotional connection before becoming intimate with someone. She added that the experience reinforced her instincts about moving slowly in relationships.

Cavallari did not reveal the man's identity, saying she does not want the public to guess who it might be. She also stressed that she has never spoken about the incident publicly before.

She described the experience as a clear turning point, calling the man "bad news" and saying she felt she had avoided a worse outcome by ending things early.