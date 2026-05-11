Bethenny Frankel has officially confirmed her new relationship with Miami-based investment banker Shane L. Campbell, sharing a romantic photo on Instagram that quickly caught attention online.

In the post, Frankel and Campbell are seen kissing while wearing roller skates under a glowing disco ball, marking what she called a "hard launch" of their romance.

"If a launch 🚀 is hard this is a diamond... 💎," Frankel wrote in her caption, making it clear she was ready to share her relationship with the public, US Magazine reported.

The post showed a light and playful moment between the two, with fans quickly reacting to the couple's chemistry.

The relationship confirmation comes after Page Six first reported that Frankel and Campbell were dating earlier this year.

The pair were first seen together at the Global Champions Arabians Tour in Miami Beach in April 2026, where witnesses said they appeared close and comfortable throughout the event.

According to an eyewitness, they were "glued together from the moment they stepped into the VIP area... laughing, whispering and appearing completely wrapped up in each other."

Bethenny Frankel Packs on the PDA with New Boyfriend Shane L. Campbell https://t.co/i4KFylpFMx pic.twitter.com/ZjE23GtXtK — TMZ (@TMZ) May 11, 2026

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Bethenny Frankel Shares PDA Photo

Campbell, who works as a senior managing director at FTI Capital Advisors, LLC, has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, even as his relationship with Frankel gained attention.

Their appearance at public events and now the Instagram debut have made their romance more visible to fans and entertainment followers.

Friends from the Bravo universe also showed support in the comments of Frankel's post.

"Launch it baby !!! ONE LIFE!" wrote Melissa Gorga, while Gretchen Rossi responded with heart-eye emojis.

According to PageSix, Renee Graziano also joined in, writing, "We have lift off 🔥❤️," celebrating Frankel's public reveal of her new relationship.

Frankel's new romance comes after years of highly public personal history. She shares her daughter Bryn, 15, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Following their divorce, she has been open about the emotional toll of her past relationship and has recently described herself as being in a more intentional dating phase, focusing on happiness and stability in her personal life.

Sources close to Frankel have said she is in a positive place, noting she is enjoying this new chapter.