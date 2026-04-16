Alex Cooper has found herself at the center of an expanding online controversy involving Brianna Chickenfry and Alix Earle, with Dave Portnoy also referenced as the situation gains traction.

Per People, Cooper addressed the situation on her Instagram Stories, arguing that the public narrative surrounding her has become distorted and emphasizing that she has no real-world relationship with LaPaglia outside of private messages.

"This girl on girl s*** needs to stop. While Alix tries to get her story together, let me address Brianna Chickenfry who is adding onto the fake narrative and dog pile. Brianna, you coming online saying I'm a mean girl, that I'm going to get destroyed, in peoples comments saying I hate Alex Cooper ... Here are the facts. I have never met you in my life. The only communication we have ever had together is through DM."

Cooper's post came as tensions escalated, with PerezHilton reporting that she also shared additional screenshots of alleged direct messages between her and LaPaglia that appeared to show earlier friendly interactions.

Social Media Dispute Intensifies

LaPaglia later responded in a video, offering her own account of how the situation developed and clarifying when her perception of Cooper reportedly changed.

"OK, Alex Cooper just made a TikTok about me saying that she's not a mean girl because we had nice DMs, before I found out everything about this girl."

She also dismissed claims that the dispute was being manufactured for publicity, urging viewers not to misinterpret the situation.

She further expanded on her stance, describing a shift in opinion based on information she says she received from Alix Earle regarding past events involving Cooper.

"I was a fan of Alex Cooper before I knew the wrath of f***ing Alex Cooper and what she does to people and how she treats people. I'm friends with Alix Earle. Alix Earle told me everything that transpired between those two two years ago at the Super Bowl, she told me everything. It didn't happen at the Super Bowl but that's when she told me everything ... It's not my story to tell so I didn't tell it."

The publication reported the remarks as the dispute continued to circulate widely across social platforms.

LaPaglia also made reference to Dave Portnoy while recounting alleged secondhand information and conversations that influenced her perception of Cooper.

"From what Alix Earle told me, Alex Cooper is a very, very mean person. Or maybe, when Dave called me, when Alex signed Grace to Unwell and she called Dave and said, 'I don't give a f*** about Grace. I don't give a f*** about Brianna. All I care about is making money.' Yeah, maybe my f***ing narrative switched on you after I found things out about you."

As reported by the publication, the situation continues to unfold with no further clarification from the parties involved at this time.

The ongoing exchange has generated significant engagement across social media platforms, with users closely following developments in the influencer dispute that has become one of the most widely discussed entertainment stories of the week, according to online trend observers tracking creator-driven controversies in real time.