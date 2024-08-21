La entrega de la edición de 2024 de los premios Emmys, que reconocen lo mejor de las producciones para televisión de este año, tendrá lugar en Los Ángeles este 15 de septiembre.

Las nominaciones a los Emmy hicieron historia en el entretenimiento latino. Sofía Vergara, Selena Gomez, Liza Colón-Zayas y Nava Mau fueron reconocidas por su trabajo en televisión, mientras que Eiza González, Ricky Martin, Moisés Arias e Issa López también han recibido menciones por sus proyectos.

Todas las nominaciones fueron bien merecidas: fue el primer papel dramático de Vergara y es el primer reconocimiento de Gomez como actriz por "Only Murders in the Building". Por su parte, Colón-Zayas y Mau nunca habían sido nominadas antes.

Los nominados a los Emmys de 2024

Protagonista masculino en una serie dramática

Idris Elba ("Hijack")

Donald Glover ("Mr. & Mrs. Smith")

Walton Goggins ("Fallout")

Gary Oldman ("Slow Horses")

Hiroyuki Sanada ("Shōgun")

Dominic West ("The Crown")

Protagonista femenina en una serie dramática

Jennifer Aniston ("The Morning Show")

Carrie Coon ("The Gilded Age")

Maya Erskine ("Mr. and Mrs. Smith")

Anna Sawai ("Shōgun")

Imelda Staunton ("The Crown")

Reese Witherspoon ("The Morning Show")

Serie Dramática

"The Crown" (Netflix)

"Fallout" (Prime Video)

"The Gilded Age" (Max)

"The Morning Show" (Apple TV+)

"Mr. and Mrs. Smith" (Prime Video)

"Shōgun" (FX)

"Slow Horses" (Apple TV+)

"3 Body Problem" (Netflix)

Protagonista masculino en una serie de comedia

Matt Berry ("What We Do in the Shadows")

Larry David ("Curb Your Enthusiasm")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear")

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai ("Reservation Dogs")

Protagonista femenina en una serie de comedia

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Ayo Edebiri ("The Bear")

Selena Gomez ("Only Murders in the Building")

Maya Rudolph ("Loot")

Jean Smart ("Hacks")

Kristen Wiig ("Palm Royale")

Serie de Comedia

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"The Bear" (FX)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (Max)

"Hacks" (Max)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Palm Royale" (Apple TV+)

"Reservation Dogs" (FX)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

Protagonista masculino en una serie limitada o de antología

Matt Bomer ("Fellow Travelers")

Richard Gadd ("Baby Reindeer")

Jon Hamm ("Fargo")

Tom Hollander — "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"

Andrew Scott ("Ripley")

Protagonista femenina en una serie limitada o de antología

Jodie Foster ("True Detective: Night Country")

Brie Larson ("Lessons in Chemistry")

Juno Temple ("Fargo")

Sofia Vergara ("Griselda")

Naomi Watts ("Feud: Capote vs. the Swans")

Serie limitada o de antología

"Baby Reindeer" (Netflix)

"Fargo" (FX)

"Lessons in Chemistry" (Apple TV+)

"Ripley" (Netflix)

"True Detective: Night Country" (Max)

Programa en vivo

"The Daily Show"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"

Reality show

"The Amazing Race"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Traitors"

"The Voice"

Actriz secundaria en una serie dramática

Christine Baranski ("The Gilded Age")

Nicole Beharie ("The Morning Show")

Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown Netflix")

Greta Lee ("The Morning Show")

Lesley Manville ("The Crown")

Karen Pittman ("The Morning Show")

Holland Taylor ("The Morning Show")

Actor secundario en una serie dramática

Tadanobu Asano ("Shōgun")

Billy Crudup ("The Morning Show")

Mark Duplass ("The Morning Show")

Jon Hamm ("The Morning Show")

Takehiro Hira ("Shōgun")

Jack Lowden ("Slow Horses")

Jonathan Pryce ("The Crown")

Actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia

Carol Burnett ("Palm Royale")

Liza Colón-Zayas ("The Bear")

Hannah Einbinder ("Hacks")

Janelle James ("Abbott Elementary")

Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary")

Meryl Streep ("Only Murders In The Building")

Actor secundario en una serie de comedia

Lionel Boyce ("The Bear")

Paul W. Downs ("Hacks")

Ebon Moss-Bachrach ("The Bear")

Paul Rudd ("Only Murders In The Building")

Tyler James Williams ("Abbott Elementary")

Bowen Yang ("Saturday Night Live")

Actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o de antología

Dakota Fanning ("Ripley")

Lily Gladstone ("Under The Bridge")

Jessica Gunning ("Baby Reindeer")

Aja Naomi King ("Lessons In Chemistry")

Diane Lane ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

Nava Mau ("Baby Reindeer")

Kali Reis ("True Detective: Night Country")

Actor secundario en una serie limitada o de antología

Jonathan Bailey "(Fellow Travelers")

Robert Downey Jr. ("The Sympathizer")

Tom Goodman-Hill ("Baby Reindeer")

John Hawkes ("True Detective: Night Country")

Lamorne Morris ("Fargo")

Lewis Pullman ("Lessons In Chemistry")

Treat Williams ("Feud: Capote vs. The Swans")

Programa animado

Blue Eye Samurai

Scavengers Reign

The Simpsons

X-Men '97

Diseño de producción para un programa de narrativa contemporánea (una hora o más)

The Crown

Fargo

The Gentlemen

The Morning Show

True Detective: Night Country

Diseño de producción para un programa de época o fantasía (Una hora o más)

Fallout

The Gilded Age

Palm Royale

Ripley

Shogun

Diseño de producción para un programa de narrativa contemporánea ( Media hora)

The Bear

Frasier

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

What We Do in the Shadows

Diseño de producción para un programa de variedades o reality

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

RuPaul's Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Squid Game: The Challenge

Diseño de producción para un especial de variedades

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic

66th Grammy Awards

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas

The Oscars

76th Annual Tony Awards

Elenco para una serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Elenco para una serie dramática

The Crown

The Morning Show

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Elenco para una serie de antalogía, limitada o una película

Baby Reindeer

Fargo

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Elenco para un reality

The Amazing Race

The Golden Bachelor

Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Coreografía para un programa de variedades o un reality

Dancing With The Stars

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic

The Oscars

RuPaul's Drag Race

76th Annual Tony Awards

