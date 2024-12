Actress @Chloë Grace Moretz has come out as gay 🏳️‍🌈 The 27-year-old, best known for her roles in Kick-Ass and Carrie, confirmed her sexuality in an instagram post on the 2nd of November, while also revealing she had cast her vote early for Kamala Harris ahead of the US election. #chloegracemoretz #comingout #gay #kamalaharris #lgbt