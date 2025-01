Reporter 'Nearly Quits' After Uncomfortable Blake Lively Interview (2016) A 2016 interview between actress Blake Lively and journalist Kjersti Flaa has resurfaced, sparking renewed conversation about the dynamics of celebrity interviews. Flaa described the encounter as the "most uncomfortable interview situation" of her career, a sentiment she shared on social media alongside a clip of the interaction. The awkwardness began almost immediately when Flaa congratulated Lively on her pregnancy. The actress seemed taken aback and responded with a pointed comment about the journalist's own figure. The tension escalated as the conversation turned to the film's costumes, with Lively appearing dismissive of Flaa's questions.