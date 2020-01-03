For Real?! Lori Loughlin Hires 'Expert' to Prepare Her For Prison

Aside from preparing for the New Year, Lori Loughlin also made herself ready for her upcoming legal battle that could send her behind prison bars.

In 2019, Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, faced accusations about how they allegedly paid Rick Singer $500,000 so that their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, could go to the University of Southern California (USC).

Singer, the 58-year-old college admissions scam mastermind, is involved in numerous misconducts and occasionally paid off SAT exam monitors to reserve seats at the top universities for teenagers from wealthy families.

This is the first time Singer is actively cooperating with investigations, and it is too bad for both Lori and Mossimo.

"I am responsible," Singer said as he admitted his crime. "I put all the people in place."

Subsequently, Lori and Mossimo is facing charges for committing federal programs bribery. Now, the "Fuller House" actress is preparing for it.

Loughlin Preparing?

Per Radar Online, Lori started to "train herself" as the possibility of her getting sent to the prison this year is relatively high.

A source revealed to the entertainment and gossip website that Loughlin is currently learning the lingo and even practicing martial arts just so she can protect herself behind the bars by giving the impression that she is resilient and tough.

The 55-year-old actress and model is also training hard to shoo away potential bullies, which her camp expects to run rampant in prison.

"Prison is going to be sink or swim and Lori doesn't intend to sit back and take the abuse without a fight," the insider went on. The actress could spend up to 45 years in jail if proven guilty of all charges pitted against her, including mail and wire fraud, honest services fraud, money laundering and federal programs bribery.

Moreover, aside from physical training, Lori is also getting advice from prison professors to learn how to "get along" with people inside.

Despite these groundworks, Loughlin and her husband remain firm in defending themselves and continue to insist that they are not guilty of bribing Singer or anyone else.

Daughters to Face Charges, Too

Lori's daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose cpuld also be charged as defendants in the future.

The former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani spoke to PEOPLE and stated that the girls will play a minor part, at least, in the upcoming trial even though they are not named in any charges up to this point.

"At a minimum, the daughters will be witnesses in a trial against their parents, but they could also be charged as defendants," Rahmani said. "The government has made it clear that they are going to keep increasing pressure on both Lori and Mossimo."

Amidst these issues, Olivia unexpectedly returned to her social media accounts in December 2019. This action reportedly caused a rift between her and her mother, as Lori saw her daughter's action as a "big betrayal."

The YouTuber student has reportedly received a script that contained every word she should say in the December clip.

It is up to the girls if they want to lurk on the internet before the trial, but people can only hope for the truth to prevail soon and let the family do whatever preparations they want to do.

