5 Most Anticipated Movie Sequels to Watch This 2020: A Quiet Place 2, Wonder Woman 1984, and More!

The year 2020 is officially here, yay! How are you holding up so far?

Are you feeling excited about what this year has in store for you in terms of physical, financial, and emotional growth? Have you listed all the resolutions and bucket lists you want to achieve this year? Or better yet, do you know what to do with your life in the next 12 months?

If not, then better get those pens and have at least a road map of your 2020 goals, starting with the movies we should all look forward to.

The year 2020 has a lot in store for movie fans, as the biggest movie studios made sure to start the new decade right by giving us only the best offerings.

To start with, let us take a look at the biggest movie sequels of the new year that will give us the ultimate throwback and, hopefully, a closure to the best cliff-hanger movies of all time.

A Quiet Place: Part II



Paramount Pictures just dropped the official trailer of the second installation of "A Quiet Place" to scare the hell out our first day of the year. The Abbott family is back in search of a safer environment after the noise-sensitive monsters invaded and knocked off their surroundings.

The movie's first trailer promised a whole larger story as the family explores a broader world of silence. Emily Blunt and the rest of the gang are back in this movie, which will be out on cinemas on March 18.

James Bond 007: No Time To Die Instead of enjoying his retirement in Jamaica, James Bond is back to save a scientist who was kidnapped by a wicked villain. Get ready to watch this action-packed treat on April 3. Wonder Woman 1984 If you fell in love with Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in 2017, get your hearts ready to fall in love once more as Diana Prince is back to tell her story back in 1984. It will mostly revolve around the return of her greatest love, Steve Trevor, and the threats she will face along the way. "Wonder Woman 1984" will be in theaters on June 5. Top Gun: Maverick Nothing screams throwback than the 1986 military action-drama film "Top Gun." Tom Cruise is back as Maverick not just for his need for speed, but to take action and fight with a whole new level of enemies -- including modern-day drones. The first trailer suggests that the "Top Gun" sequel will be set in the world of drone technology and fifth-generation fighters. Get ready to take the skies once more, as our favorite aviator finds himself training with the late Rooster's son. "Top Gun: Maverick" will be out in cinemas this June 26. Ghostbusters 3: Afterlife On July 10, it looks like we already know who are we going to call? The third installation from the original Ghostbuster series follows the life of a single mother and her two children trying to build a new life in Oklahoma. As they journey to some paranormal activity, they discovered their grandfather's secret legacy and connection to the Ghostbusters. Expect to see the return of original cast members like Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts.

