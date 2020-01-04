Sorry! Marvel Studios' First Gay Character 'Not Really Happening Soon'

Did Kevin Feige spoil Marvel fans about something that is not happening yet?

Last week, Feige appeared as a guest speaker at the New York Film Academy where he shared Marvel Studios' intentions in adding someone to represent the LGBTQ community in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The scoop followed the moment when a student of the said academy asked the Marvel Studios president whether they "will add more diverse superheroes" in the future.

"Yes, absolutely yes," Feige disclosed. "Very soon. In a movie, we're shooting right now."

Though he did not exactly reveal in which movie the character will appear, fans speculated that they will introduce the first gay hero on either "Black Widow" or "The Eternals".

However, as the fans felt excited about the upcoming inclusion, an insider delivered some good and bad news.

Too Early?

A source came to Variety after the news of Feige announcing the new character spread out.

The good news is that Marvel Studios is truly paving the way for their first-ever openly gay character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the bad news is, the LGBTQ character will not be making any appearances "very soon."

The same source pointed out that the 46-year-old president only aimed to give hints to answer the student's question, and that he did not mean to say that the character is already included on the roster of movies they are currently working on.

As mentioned, Marvel is reportedly working on "Black Widow" and "The Eternals".

"Black Widow" is already scheduled for release on May 1, 2020, while "The Eternals" is currently in active development. The aforementioned films are the first two movies that will begin the saga for Phase 4 of the MCU this year.

With that said, fans expected that the long-awaited character will appear on "The Eternals."

Not The First Announcement

Moreover, during his appearance on Good Morning America in Aug. 2019, Feige already dropped the hint that "The Eternals" will be the home of the MCU's first openly gay character.

"The Eternals" will star Brian Tyree Henry, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and Drag Race guest judge Kumail Nanjiani -- a team of extremely powerful perpetual aliens. Marvel Studios is currently filming the movie before its release on Nov. 6, 2020.

"He's married. He's got a family. And that is just part of who he is," Feige said back then.

In addition, reports from CCXP 2019 expo that circulated last month led Marvel fans to believe that the first statement made by Feige could be true.

In the report, footage from the film showed that Brian Tyree Henry, who plays the role of Phastos, will be the one to play the said role.

We Got Covered revealed that the trailer they played during the expo included a scene where "he is holding hands with a male partner, with the pair accompanied by two kids."

But now that a new source has clarified Feige's statement, fans need to start counting the days or months again.

