Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Blu-Ray Review: Find Out Why This Can Win the Oscar for Best Picture!

Seeing the crowd's forever favorite, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, one more time is now a snap away now that its blu-ray version is available for grabs on Amazon.

When you think like seeing DiCaprio and Pitt in one frame is not enough reason for the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" win the best Picture (which we doubt because they are more than enough!), we are here to give you more reasons why it is worth the crown!

The People Behind "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Produced by Columbia Pictures, the home of the hit movies like "Hancock," "2012," and "The Amazing Spider-Man"; Bona Film Group, Heyday Films, and Visiona Romantica, this movie is a jigsaw puzzle completed by award-winning actors.

Aside from DiCaprio and Putt, the film also starred Margot Robbie, Dakota Fanning, Zoe Bell, Kurt Russell, and more respectable artists in the entertainment industry in Hollywood.

Its director, Quentin Tarantino, made the film even better though it became his first film without getting the help of Bob and Harvey Weinstein. Tarantino reportedly cut his ties with Weinstein after the reports about sexual abuse allegations surfaced.

Though he worked alone this time, he was still able to establish the movie's name locally and abroad!

Watch It Again Because It Is Awards-Worthy!

After it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" already bagged numerous awards aside from receiving gross sales of $ 374 million worldwide.

Even its director gained nods from critics due to its screenplay, the way he directed the movie, the stars' acting, as well as the movie's elements in cinematography, production values, and soundtrack.

It recently made a record after it was chosen by the American Film Institute, as well as the National Board of Review, as one of their top ten films of 2019.

Moreover, during the 77th Golden Globe Awards, the movie garnered the top spots for the Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Screenplay of a Motion Picture, and Best Supporting Actor for Pitt.

On Monday, it is expected that they will be blessed again at the Oscars after they got nominated in 10 categories, including Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, and Best Director, to name a few.

The Inclusions of Blu-Ray Version

Before the 92nd Academy Awards takes place on Monday, the fans of the 2019 comedy-drama film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" are lucky enough to watch the movie again at home and be their version of a critic.

Enjoy going back to the 1960s again and witness the journey of Rick and Cliff as they make their way toward success in the entertainment industry with the movie's blu-ray version.

The DVD of the recipient of 10 Oscars awards nominations offers you five special features including "Quentin Tarantino's Love Letter to Hollywood," "Bob Richardson - For The Love of Film, Shop Talk - The Cars of 1969," "Restoring Hollywood - The Production Design of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," and "The Fashion of 1969."

Aside from these full-packed features, this version will also show you over 20 minutes of additional scenes, which might give you the responses to your unanswered questions right after you watched it on the big screen last year.

Every scene can be a good reason why it should win the Oscars' Best Picture, so make sure to witness the beauty of it again through its blu-ray!

