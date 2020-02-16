Queen's Orders: Queen Elizabeth II Demands Prince William, Harry to Do THIS Amid Tension

The royal "Fab Four" will be reunited as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to return to the U.K. next month.

With that said, Queen Elizabeth II expects that Prince Harry and Prince William will put on a "united front" for their upcoming royal engagement.

The "Grand" Return

It was the Queen's request for the Sussexes to return to the U.K. and spend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The major event is held on the second Monday of March and is usually attended by senior members of the royal family.

As reported by Us Weekly, the Queen has high hopes that his grandsons will set aside their differences and be amicable throughout the engagement.

"The Queen's hoping everyone will put on a united front when Harry returns to London in March - even though there's still tension behind closed doors," the source told the publication.

The feud between Prince Harry and Prince William has been circling the news for nearly two years. It even made the British monarch the eye of controversy after the Sussexes' dropped the bombshell news that they will be stepping back as senior royals earlier this year.

The source from the said entertainment magazine also mentioned that after "Megxit," Harry and William had only spoken a couple of times and both were about business matters. No more, no less.

On the other hand, it is not just the "Fab Four" who will be there. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles will also attend the event.

It is worth noting that Prince Charles was particularly furious after learning the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step back as senior members of the royal family. While he would appreciate a heads up since he thought they were "close," he felt blindsided by the decision.

Not for too long

Right after the royal engagement, Prince William and Meghan Markle are reportedly heading back to their Vancouver Island residence immediately.

However, there is a big chance that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be returning to the U.K. a couple of months later after the March engagement.

The Sussexes are expected to attend Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding on May 29 at the Chapel Royal in the grounds of St James's Palace in London, Buckingham Palace. Guest lists include Her Majesty the Queen, Prince William and Kate plus their kids -- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Away From Royal Spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan, together with their 9-month old son Archie, are enjoying their private life away from the royal family.

After their major announcement, the couple relocated to Vancouver Island in Canada, in the $14 million secluded beach mansion where they also spent their six-week winter break before the controversial "Megxit"

It was only the Queen who gave her official statement about the Sussexes' departure, while the rest are silent about the issue.

"Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life," the Queen said in her statement.

Her Majesty the Queen also thanked the family for their dedication to the country.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family".

