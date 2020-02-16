Margot Robbie Wants to Do THIS One Thing With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Two-time Oscars nominee Margot Robbie is one of the few people who have expressed their support of the controbersial "Megxit." After all, the decision of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to take a step back from their royal duties to start a simple and independent life in Canada was not a very popular choice.

Building a New Home

In a recent interview with The Sun, Robbie spoke about the friendship she has built with the royal couple. Unlike their other friends, though, the actress explicitly supported their decision to move away from the limelight of royal life.

She said that she understands how difficult it is to move away from a place you have called your home.

"I have known Prince Harry for a while and he is a really great guy," Robbie said. "I know as much as anybody what a big decision it is to move halfway across the world. I still miss London a lot but I had my reasons for moving and they have their reasons for the decision."

The actress lived in London for many years with her friends until she moved to Los Angeles. She is now living there with her husband, filmmaker, Tom Ackley.

The "Suicide Squad" actress then send an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan for a dinner with her and her husband when they move to LA.

"Their move to LA should never be taken lightly. If they do decide to move, we would love to have dinner with them," Robbie said.

The actress, who is known for her iconic role as "Harley Quinn," added that she thought Prince Harry was the most normal guy ever despite being a royal.

Building a new home away from what you were used to can be quite a challenge. Prince Harry and Meghan are currently in transition. Their decision to move away from the royal life received a lot of negative criticisms, but the couple remained sturdy.

In fact, people close to them said that the two have never been happier. They are enjoying their sweet time in Canada. At the moment, they are currently looking for a more permanent home they could call their own.

Meeting a Prince

It was back in 2015 when Margot Robbie met Prince Harry. They were both guests at the housewarming event of Suki Waterhouse, per Metro U.K.

The actress revealed that when they first met, she was not fully aware of who he was. It apparently took her nearly an hour to recognize that she was talking to Prince Harry. At first, she thought he was Ed Sheeran.

"When I saw him at the party, I was like, I didn't know Ed Sheeran was invited to the party," Robbie previously said. "And he was really offended that she simply told her, "Shut up!"

Prince Harry, despite his royal stature, has remained to be simple, much like his mom, the late Princess Diana.

When people learned about his decision to take a step back, most of those who know him were not a bit surprised. They know how challenging it is to live like a royal when everyone has expectations of who you are.

Will Margot Robbie ever have dinner with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? People will have to wait until the royals take a vacatior or permanently move to Los Angeles.

