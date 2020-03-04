To Attend or Not? Meghan Markle Makes BIG Decision About MET Gala

Rumors about Meghan Markle's appearance at the star-studded Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) Gala spread like a wildfire.

News broke earlier this week that the Duchess of Sussex will grace this year's much-anticipated event alongside his friend, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Furthermore, reports also claimed that the former "Suits" star will be wearing a "glamorous androgynous" look for the glitzy fashion gala with the theme, "About Time: Fashion and Duration" and was based on the works of Virginia Woolf and 20th-century French philosopher Henri Bergson's theories.

This is set to be her first Hollywood appearance as a non-royal after their controversial step back from the British monarchy, known as "Megxit."

No Met Gala for Meg

However, British Vogue ended the speculations that the Duchess of Sussex will be present at the said event, an insider told HuffPost.

Though the 38-year old Meghan will not attend the fashion fete on May 4, the prestigious fashion magazine expressed their desire to work with her again for the second time.

It was after Enninful revealed that Meghan's collaboration with Vogue's 2019 September issue, dubbed as "Forces of Change," became such a hit that it went sold out in just 10 days.

Interestingly, the Duchess of Sussex was their first guest editor. She was able to set two major records instantly, first for being the fastest-selling issue in the history of Vogue and second, for setting as the "biggest-selling issue of the past decade."



In his Instagram post, the editor-in-chief wrote: "I'm thrilled to report that newsstand sales of @BritishVogue are up in the second half of 2019, but the real highlight for me is the performance of our September 2019 issue."

"#ForcesForChange, guest-edited by The Duchess of Sussex @SussexRoyal, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue (sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade," he added.

Is MET Gala a Huge Mistake?

Before Meghan snubbed the 2020 MET Gala, an expert claimed that her presence in the fashion event might do no good but rather "damage" her reputation.

According to royal expert Daniela Elser of news.com.au, Meghan being in the MET Gala is a huge mistake and would only "undermine her future."

"The actual Gala and the celebrity landscape have changed dramatically since the 90s. The gala has become an event that reflects our era, an attention-seeking, pop culture-soaked extravaganza seemingly designed for the Instagram age," Elser mentioned.

The royal expert added that her appearance at the prominent fashion event would mean that the Sussexes are now "open for business."

Princess Diana's MET Gala Experience

On the contrary to experts' prediction to Meghan, her supposed mother-in-law, Diana Princess of Wales, made a huge impression during her appearance in 1996 MET Gala.

Diana reportedly tore out her dress' corset made by the renowned fashion designer, John Galliano. The designer described Diana's move as an "act of liberty" from the British royal family.

