Coronavirus Fear: Camilla Parkers Bowles Jokes About 'Self-Isolating' Amid Virus Spread

Health catastrophe caused by the ongoing coronavirus has resulted in global anxiety to the public. Policymakers and health officials fear this will lead to a national security crisis.

The virus has rapidly increased to 98,000 reported cases in 86 countries, covering a large number from China (where the disease was said to originate) followed by South Korea, Italy and Iran.

With this, the World Health Organization (WHO) urged governments around the world to pull out "all the stops" to fight against the deadly virus that is quickly spreading across the globe.

Amid the scare and paranoia about the virus, Camilla Parker Bowles tried to make light of the moment and played down her fears.

Camilla's Sense of Humor

Camilla showed her playful side as she and husband, Prince Charles, attended the 20th anniversary of the London Transport Museum.

In light of the recent health scare, the 72-year old Duchess of Cornwall joked about self-isolating herself as she got inside an old air-raid shelter.

Royal expert Chris Shipp took to Twitter to share the funny statement of the duchess.

"I'm self-isolating' laughs the Duchess of Cornwall as she steps into a one-person air-raid shelter at the [London Transport Museum]," Shipp wrote.

Netizens quickly responded to Shipp and praised Camilla for keeping her humor despite the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

One Twitter user replied to Shipp's tweet and said: "I love Camilla and her sense of humor! People who are saying it's rude really need to get that stick out of their a$#."

"She's got a good sense of humor, fair play," another fan commented.

However, some expressed their dismay towards Camilla's comment about the virus.

"Horrible woman. Should self isolate forever!!," one critic said on Shipp's tweet.

Prince William's Coronavirus Fail

The Duchess of Cornwall is not the only royal who made a joke regarding coronavirus.

Just recently, Prince William made headlines after he was caught cracking jokes about him and wife, Kate spreading the virus during their visit in Dublin, Ireland,

"By the way, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spreading coronavirus, Sorry," Prince William quipped. "We're keeping an eye on that, so do tell us if we need to stop."

It did not end there though. During their reception dinner at the Guinness Storehouse, he spoke with National Ambulance Service advanced paramedic Joe Mooney and said: "I bet everyone's like 'I've got coronavirus, I'm dying,' and you're like 'no, you've just got a cough.'"

The 37-year old Duke also asked the paramedic if they think that the coverage of the global outbreak was just being "hyped up" by the media.

Currently, the U.K. has at least 51 reported cases and was urged by Public Health England to follow precautionary guidelines to stop the spreading infectious disease.

Speaking about precautionary steps, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted wearing long white gloves for an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Although the Queen usually wore gloves for gatherings or public events, the 93-year old monarch rarely wears gloves during royal ceremonies.

