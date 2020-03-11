Prince Andrew ‘Guilty as Sin’ After Refusing to Cooperate in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Aside from the Duchess of Sussex and her never-ending drama surrounding the British royal family, another controversial member who is currently facing a backlash is none other than Queen Elizabeth II's favorite son, Prince Andrew.

The Duke of York is yet again in the hot seat after he "shut the door" on U.S. prosecutors and refused to cooperate in the Jeffrey Epstein investigation despite claiming last year that he is "willing to help" the investigators with the probe.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District New York, Geoffrey Berman, revealed: "Contrary to Prince Andrew's very public offer to cooperate with our investigation into Epstein's co-conspirators, an offer that was conveyed through press release, Prince Andrew has now completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation and our office is considering its options."

"Guilty as Sin"

Prince Andrew's alleged victim and Epstein's sex slave Virginia Roberts Giuffre already anticipated that Prince Andrew would turn blind and not commit to his promise.

"That was expected - I knew he'd never help with any probe or investigation because he's guilty as sin," Virginia tweeted.

To recall, Giuffre accused the 60-year-old Duke of sexual imprpriety by claiming she was trafficked by Epstein and was forced to have sex with the prince three times when she was just 17 years old -- something Prince Andrew has strongly denied.

The royal also pointed out that he has not met Roberts despite them being photographed together in London in 2011.

Cringe-Worthy Interview Sparks Outrage

During his bombshell interview with BBC last November 2019, Prince Andrew denied all the allegations being thrown at him. Moreover, the prince never revoked his association with the late convicted sex offender and even said he does not regret being friends with the pedophile billionaire.

Despite his name being dragged in sex trafficking charges, the Duke of York claimed that his friendship with Epstein had "some seriously beneficial outcomes," given that he is Britain's Special Representative for International Trade and Investment.

Meanwhile, Roberts described his encounter with Prince Andrew as the "scariest time in her life."

"It was a really scary time in my life. He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth," Roberts told BBC.

Duke of York's "Remarkable Stupidity"

Moreover, a royal expert also claimed the 60-year-old duke had shown "remarkable stupidity" after he revealed details regarding his friendship with Epstein, which had put the royal family in disgrace.

This is in reference to Prince Andrew's BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

Royal author Ingrid Seward also pointed out that Prince Andrew failed to answer the public amd instead ignited more questions regarding his relationship with Epstein.

The accusation against the Duke of York all boils down to his association with the New York-based financier.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested and was charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking.

After weeks in jail, the famous financier was found dead inside his cell while waiting for his trial regarding sex trafficking charges. It was ruled that Epstein's cause of death was suicide.

