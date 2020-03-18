50 Cent Scared After Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'I'm Done!''

Fans will not be seeing 50 Cent out and about now that more celebrities have tested positive for the coronavirus. The rapper has expressed his concern after the actor Idris Elba revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus despite the lack of symptoms.

The rapper has expressed his concern about the growing number of cases of COVID-19 cases. He revealed that he has his personal plans to quarantine himself to help prevent the spread of the virus.

On March 16, 50 Cent took it to Instagram to talk about his concern about the growing risk of the spread of the coronavirus. His message came soon after the actor Idris Elba made an announcement of his current health condition. Despite the lack of symptoms, the actor tested positive for the coronavirus.

In the post that 50 Cent made, he included the earlier post by Elba. He shared his reaction to the news and wrote in the comment section, "Oh shit, I'm not coming back outside. I'm done with all the shit," the 44-year old actor said.

The "Power" actor also added, "I need a drink."

Curtis Jackson, more popularly known as 50 Cent, is one of the many celebrities who have realized the seriousness of the situation. There are still many who refuse to practice social distancing. This has caused the spread of the virus more rapidly than the government has ever prepared for.

Just three days before his announcement, he was spotted partying at the Gentleman's club in Woodside, New York. His trip to the strip club came even after Mayor Bill de Blasio, Mayor of New York ordered the residents to limit their social interaction.

The government has taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the citizens. Less social interaction meant fewer risks for contraction the dreaded coronavirus.

Acting at His Own Risk

While it may seem as if the rapper has come to terms with the gravity of the situation, an insider source said that the artist will continue to do what he wishes to do and no virus could stop him.

"50 Cent always played by his own rules. He is not going to stop living his life as he wishes no matter what anybody says," the source told Hollywood Life.

The source also added that the rapper does not base his decisions on fear, because if he did, he will not be where he is today.

While it may be true that the rapper is strong-willed, 50 Cent certainly cannot deny that the world has drastically changed because of the fear of COVID-19. However, the rapper's biggest concern at the moment is how he can be with his fans.

"He will really be pissed if the upcoming shows would be canceled because of the coronavirus," the source added. At the end of the day, the source said that the rapper will make his own decisions.

"He is smart. He knows what he is doing," the source emphasized.

50 Cent has shows scheduled in San Diego, California on March 24 and April 3. However, the government has advised residents to stay at home and only leave the house for food, medicines, and or other emergency situations. As the coronavirus epidemic continues, everyone remains hopeful that the spread of it would stop.

