'Money Heist' Star Infected By COVID-19: 'It's Very Contagious'

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread a massive health crisis all over the world, another celebrity was added to the growing list of people who tested positive for the said virus.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, "La Casa de Papel" key cast Itziar Ituño told her followers that she is unfortunately now one of the carriers of COVID-19.

The Spanish actress plays the role of Inspector Raquel Murillo in the hit Netflix series, also known as "Money Heist."

The 45-year-old actress uploaded a photo of herself smiling while in self-quarantine. Itziar said that she has been feeling several symptoms of coronavirus since Friday afternoon and eventually subjected herself to undergo a test.

"Since Friday afternoon, I have the symptoms (fever and dry cough), and today we got confirmation of the epidemiological test. It's coronavirus," Itziar said, which was initially written in the Basque language.

Itziar said that while her condition is mild and that she feels fine, people should not take the global pandemic lightly.

"It's very, very contagious and super dangerous for people who are weakest," the actress said.

"There are dead, many lives at stake, and we still do not know how far this will go, so the time has come to put the vaccine of responsibility for the common good, I love you."

The Spanish actress also told her 2.5 million Instagram followers that she will be under a 15-day quarantine to prevent infecting other people.

In the end, Itziar encouraged people to stay at home so they can both protect themselves and others. She believes that the global pandemic experienced in different parts of the world now call for a "time for solitude and generosity."

Fans and friends are quick to flock on Itziar's comments and send her well wishes. Her Netflix co-stars Lukas Peros (who plays the role Marsella) and Esther Acebo (playing as Monica Gaztambide) also commented on the photo to cheer the actress up.

Inspector Raquel Murillo

Itziar plays the role of the fierce Inspector Raquel Murillo, who was initially the hostage-taking negotiator during the series' first part. She eventually fell in love with The Professor (played by Alvaro Morte), who is the mastermind of the heist.

In Season 3, Inspector Raquel joined the crew in creating a stand-off at the Bank of Spain to force the authorities to release their colleague Rio (played by Miguel Herrán), who was arrested by Panama authorities.

Money Heist Season 4 Trailer

Earlier this month, Netflix dropped the trailer for La Casa De Papel's part 4, where it shows that the new heist negotiator Inspector Alicia is offering Murillo two options: to cooperate with authorities to get her freedom or 30 years behind bars.

The trailer also shows that the bank's security chief Gandia, who was one of the hostages, managed to escape and disconnected The Professor's cameras inside the bank.

Moreover, an intriguing part where Berlin (played by Pedro Alonso) is very much alive and threatening a new and unknown character to hold on, was also shown.

Money Heist Season 4 will be released on Netflix this coming April 3, 2020.

