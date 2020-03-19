'Lost' Star Daniel Dae Kim Details Scary Experience With Coronavirus

Daniel Dae Kim calls on everyone he came in contact with while he was in New York City and on his flight home in Hawaii. The "Lost" actor tested positive for the coronavirus and wants to warn people they might need to have themselves checked, too.

Asymptomatic Patients Can Be Dangerous

Daniel Dae Kim, who is known for his role in "Lost," tested positive for COVID-19. The actor came to social media to warn those he was exposed to during his travel from New York to Hawaii. He was asymptomatic in the beginning but started to develop them while on his flight home.

The actor stayed in New York City for several weeks when the production of "New Amsterdam" was suspended due to the virus. In a lengthy video he posted on Instagram, he emphasized the need to be checked, revealing that he did not feel any symptoms while he was in New York.

However, Kim ffell ill while he was on the plane back home.

"As the flight was getting closer to landing, I started to notice some itchiness in my throat, which was nothing like how I usually am when I get sick," he said on the Instagram video. As soon as the actor landed, he made a call to his doctor and he was told to monitor the symptoms.

The actor also took precautionary measures by being on his own. When Daniel reached home, he practiced self-isolation. He locked himself in a room until he had to go out to get help.

"I started feeling some tightness in my chest, increased body temperature, and body aches too," the 51-year-old added.

At that time, his doctor told him that it would be better to come in and get tested for COVID-19.

"The test itself was not only awkward, but it was a bit painful too. The medical personnel had to shove a huge swab into the throat and another one in the nose. It was painful but it was worth it because I found out I was sick before I got worse," the actor claimed.

Some carriers of the virus do not exemplify its symptoms at all. They look like they are perfectly normal until they get worse. Daniel Dae Kim was lucky he was able to detect it before it was too late for him.

Protecting The Family Amid The Virus

The father of two was scared for his family and wife, but he still considers his situation a lucky one. He was able to monitor his symptoms even while on self-isolation and a few recommended medications from his doctor. He did not disclose the medications he was given or the type, however.

"I never went to the hospital because I didn't need to. With bed rest, liquids, and of course the love of my family, I am on my way to recovery. I started feeling better the day after. My condition is getting better and hopefully, I would be back at 100% soon. I know I am pretty close to recovery," the actor said.

The "Hawaii Five-O" star also expressed his desire to help in finding the vaccine that will prevent people from contracting the virus at all.

"With some luck, I will have to work on building my immunity and making in stronger as soon as I recover from all of this," Kim said.

He knows that if he recovers from COVID-19, he may not need a vaccine if it comes out. He has the antibodies he needs to fight the virus on its own. The actor also said that he would be glad to contribute his antibodies in the pursuit of finding the vaccine to help save everyone.

