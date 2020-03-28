Coronavirus: First Royal Dies Due To Complications [REPORT]

The dreaded coronavirus pandemic continues to intensify as it rapidly increases across the globe, affecting more than 175 countries.

Europe has been badly hit by the outbreak and as a result, most countries under the EU have announced lockdowns in the hope of slowing the pandemic.

However, even with the strict government-imposed order, these wealthy countries cannot escape the effects of COVID-19 -- even the royalties.

First Royal Dies Due to COVID-19

It was recently announced that a member of the Bourbon-Parma royal family has died due to coronavirus.

Princess Maria Teresa passed away at the age of 86 in Paris, following a statement made by her brother, Prince Sixte Henri of Bourbon-Parma.

"HE. Don Sixto Enrique de Borbón states that on the afternoon of this Thursday, March 26, 2020, his sister María Teresa de Borbon-Parma & Borbon-Busset, became a victim of the coronavirus COVID-19. She died in Paris at the age of eighty-six," Prince Sixte Henri wrote on his Facebook page.

The French-born princess was said to be the first royal who died due to coronavirus that is sweeping across the world.

Princess Maria Teresa was born in Paris in July 1933 and has five other siblings to parents Prince Xavier and Madeleine de Bourbon.

The late royal was a member of a cadet branch of the current dynasty of Spain, the House of Bourbon.

She died without marrying or having a child of her own, but she is survived by her six nieces and nephews namely Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parma, Duke of Parma and Piacenza, Princess Margarita, Princess Maria-Caroline and Prince Jaime.

Other Royals Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Aside from the princess, other royals have been affected by the dreaded virus.

Karl von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria, was the first royal who has been diagnosed by COVID-19.

The 59-year-old head of the House of Habsburg has been experiencing flu-like symptoms for more than a week before he asked to be tested.

"It's annoying, but I'm fine. It's not the Black Plague," the royal mentioned. "I thought it was the usual flu. When a friend called me that he had a positive test at a congress in Switzerland, I was also tested."

Shortly after this, Prince Albert II of Monaco also appeared to have contracted the same virus. Following this, the royal family of Monaco has released an official statement encouraging the public to avoid non-essential gatherings and to take things seriously.

"His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect containment measures and to limit contact with others to a minimum."

The 62-year-old prince was said to be continuing his work virtually while being treated at Princess Grace Hospital, named after his late mother Grace Kelly.

Lastly, Queen Elizabeth's son and heir to the throne, Prince Charles was also tested positive after the royal displayed mild symptoms.

The House of Clarence released an official statement saying: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

As for his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, she was also tested and the results were negative.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are now self-isolating in their Balmoral Castle in Royal Deeside, Aberdeenshire, Scotland,

