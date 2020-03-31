Rihanna Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Her Plan To Be A Mom!

Rihanna finally shared her life plans -- and that includes kids!

British Vogue recently hailed Rihanna as their May cover star and held an interview with her. During the said discussion, the interviewee asked the 32-year-old "Where Have You Been" hitmaker what her 10-year plan looks like -- including if she sees herself finally having kids with or without a partner.

"I know I will want to live differently. I'll have kids - three or four of 'em," RiRi said. "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong...' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives."

She continued to share her opinion and stood up for the thing that matters the most -- her happiness. Rihanna went on and said that love is all a parent needs in order to keep the parent-child relationship healthy.

Though it somehow sounded new to the public, it was not the first time she opened up about motherhood.

Back in June 2019, Rihanna sat with Sarah Paulson of Interview magazine, with whom she revealed that she wants kids "more than anything in life."

In addition, she previously told Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour in a Q&A video that she felt like her future being a mother is part of "God's plan." She then joked about seeing all the headlines about her being pregnant after the interview.

RiRi also occasionally mentions how much she wants to finally give birth in the future. During the red carpet of the Diamond Ball -- her well-known charity event -- she cited about having a black baby since "she is a black woman who came from a black woman who came from a black woman."

She sharply pointed out how her future kids will be her core from her DNA. Rihanna noted that she wants her future child to always have her chin up for her beliefs and for the people she loves and respects.

No Mr. Right Yet?

Rihanna, who is currently busy with her multibillion-dollar businesses (Fenty Beauty, Fenty fashion house, and Savage X Fenty), also shared that she has not found the right person for her yet.

To recall, the "Ocean's 8" actress made noise after she put an end to her three-year relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel last year because she thought they did not match well.

But a few months after they called it quits, it was reported that she allegedly rekindled her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky, whom she had a romantic relationship with before Hassan.

They were even spotted getting cozy during the 2020 Yams Benefit Day Concert right after the pop star broke up with the 31-year-old Hassan.

"They're really enjoying each other's company," the insider said. "It's really casual between them and she's not thinking about whether there's a future with Rocky. She's a newly-single girl having fun."

Rihanna can only wait for the right man to come into her life soon, but she is now sure that her future is neither with Hassan nor Rocky.

