Disgusting Royals! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'Cruel' For Abandoning Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially ended their roles as senior members of the royal family, they fled out of the British monarchy to seek their independence.

As the couple chose to live their non-royal life in the United States, it seems that not everyone offered a warm welcome-- especially Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle.

Samantha Markle Slammed the Sussexes For Being "Hypocrites" And "Disgusting"

The 55-year-old Markle has heavily criticized the Duchess of Sussex for allegedly abandoning the royal family and the United Kingdom in the middle of the devastating coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Dan Wootton on his talkRADIO Drivetime show, she called the Sussexes "disgusting" and "hypocrites" for residing in three countries in a matter of months.

"Harry and Meghan don't seem to care about families or people around them. Their self-preservation is quite disgusting," Samantha said. "They can throw stones all they want but they are the biggest hypocrites out there now."

Meghan's Half-Sister Branded The Couple "Cruel"

Markle also cleared that the 38-year-old Duchess has failed to reach out to her or his father, Thomas Markle, as she neglected her immediate family during the health crisis.

The mom-of-three even compared the couple from the dark age of "roman times," as she branded Meghan and Harry "cruel."

"And now to abandon the British people and the royal family at such a critical time it is almost, it takes me back to the colosseum in Roman times, It just seems so horribly cruel," the elder Markle said.

Meghan's half-sister also lambasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex regarding the security cost issue and who will cover it.

U.S. President Trump Refuses To Cover Meghan And Harry's Security Bill

Just a few days ago, the 35-year-old duke and the "Suits" alum have chosen to settle in Los Angeles together with their almost one-year-old son Archie Harrison. They are said to be living in a secluded compound.

However, President Donald Trump declared that the government of the United States will not shoulder their security while in L.A.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!" Trump wrote on his official Twitter account.

Although the U.K and U.S.A have a long-standing agreement about employing security for diplomats and royals, the couple is no longer considered as an "international protected person" after they have officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

As for Meghan and Harry, they had no plans to ask the government for help regarding security protection since it was mentioned that privately funded security arrangements have been made.

Moreover, it was reported that Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles have agreed to shoulder $2.5 million for the couple's post-Megxit U.S. security bill.

