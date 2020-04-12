Prince Harry, Meghan Markle NOT Cash-Strapped: Owners of EXPENSIVE Home, Newly-Registered Business?

Who says they are cash-strapped? Reports have it that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already eyeing a massive mansion work £12million to make into their permanent Malibu home. The property has some stunning and jaw-dropping features, such as two pools and a beach club membership.

What is more remarkable is that the A-list actor, Mel Gibson previously owns this house.

At the end of March, which is the official start of Megxit, the royal couple transferred to California from Vancouver, Canada. While reports of late were about them not having money, because they have to fund their costly security in the United States and are yet to secure their professional careers, a new report showed that these reports might not even be true.

The two are reportedly interested in a five-bedroom home. This was announced by the local LA estate agent Andrea Pilot last week. Weirdly though, the agent deleted the Instagram Post, wherein it was written, "Big news, Prince Harry & Meghan buy Mel Gibson's house."

It's unclear why the agent would find the need to delete the post if it is true unless there was a realization that this is not the right time to announce such or the purchase has not happened yet. Daily Mail UK provided a look of what inside the house, and one can only conclude that it truly fits royalty.

When asked if the Sussexes were now the new owners of Gibson's magnificent residence, a source reportedly said: "Non-disclosure agreements have been signed. But you're very warm." The source added, it is fabulously beautiful, so maybe they took one look in there and wanted to have it. It's very private. There's nothing on the market like it."

This uniqueness is probably why Meghan and Prince Harry were attracted to it in the first place if the news is accurate. Privacy is something they had been craving forever since they were in senior royal roles in the UK. This is why they also wanted to step down in the first place - to become financially independent and to be out of the harsh media spotlight.

There is no question that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already set on making California their main residence from now on. For one, it is close to Hollywood, where Markle plans to earn her main income. While it is unclear what Prince Harry wants to do professionally in the United States, apart from the talks he wants to give and charity activities he wants to be involved in, he already is said to have dropped his HRH title in documents registering a new firm. He already dropped his family name when he registered Travalyst, his eco-friendly tourism firm. His family name is Mountbatten-Windsor. He has now listed a Prince Herny Charles Albert David.

To say that he is looking to establish some roots in the United States is an understatement. There may be rumors that he is already starting to feel isolated and that there is a chance of him and Meghan Markle divorcing because of him feeling restless and out of place, but the house and the new firm are all signs that these might just be malicious rumors.

