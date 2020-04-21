COVID-19 Battle: Prince Philip Takes Surprising Action Amid Coronavirus Crisis

After his retirement in 2017, the Duke of Edinburgh has been out of the limelight and has spent most of his time in Wood Farm Sandringham in Norfolk before moving to Windsor Castle together with Queen Elizabeth II due to the pandemic.

As the U.K. struggles to combat the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, Prince Philip has issued his first public statement to thank key workers for their "vital and urgent" role to fight against the health crisis.

Prince Philip's Post-Retirement Message Amid COVID-19

The 98-year-old royal has come out of his retirement to acknowledge the collective efforts of people in the medical and scientific fields.



"As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognize the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from COVID-19," the official statement released by the Buckingham Palace read.

Prince Philip also applauded essential workers under food production and distribution, postal and delivery services, and sanitation personnel.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

Queen Elizabeth II's Heartfelt Nation Address

The Duke of Edinburgh was the latest royal to issue a nation's address as Britain grappled to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Her Majesty the Queen delivered a rare televised speech addressing the nation and assuring that they "will succeed" in this devastating time.

In her historic nation address, the longest-reigning monarch appeased the anxiety of her countrymen as she reassured them the nation will "overcome" the ongoing crisis if Britain will "remain united and resolute."

More than 23.3 million people witnessed Queen Elizabeth II's inspirational and calm speech, and she was praised not just by her fellow Britons but from people around the world.

Apart from her annual Christmas Day message, this is said to be her fifth televised nation address in her 68-year reign.

Prince Charles Thanked Health Workers for their "Selfless Devotion"

Aside from the two royals, the 71-year-old heir Prince Charles also acknowledged the health workers and recognized their efforts and sacrifices amid the distressing time.

After spending weeks in isolation due to coronavirus, the heir to the throne released a video message as he paid tribute to doctors, nurses and other frontline staff for their "utter, selfless devotion to duty" which made the nation proud.

Despite Britain's strict protocol on stay-at-home order, the government failed to contain the spread of the dreaded virus as the confirmed cases peaked to more than 124,000 while fatalities have soared to 16,500.

Following this, the U.K might extend the lockdown to three more weeks in hopes to slow down the number of cases and deaths due to the dreaded virus.

READ MORE: Cole Sprouse Facing DEATH THREATS Amid Kaia Gerber Rumors

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles