Meghan Markle Sent a STRONG Message with This SUBTLE Media Stunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially declared war against British media, but are seemingly striking a better relationship with the US media. Markle has officially made her first TV appearance since Megxit. She was expected to deliver a message - and she did, using her clothes more than her words.

In a subtle method, Meghan Markle delivered her commitment to both charity and family, according to Page Six Style.

In a pre-recorded episode of Good Morning America on Monday, the 38-year-old discussed her new Disney documentary "Elephant." Watchful eyes would look beyond her words to her clothes and behaviors. She was wearing a crisp white Misha Nonoo shirt for her very own clothing line for Smart Works, a charity.

She accessorized this with gold zodiac necklaces from Suetables, a Canadian brand - one that is of Virgo pendant to represent Prince Harry and one Taurus charm for her firstborn, baby Archie.

The white shirt symbolizes her commitment to charity while these accessories show just how much she loves her family. The white shirt was released as part of the September 2019 collection, just one piece among the five-piece capsule collection that benefits the organization. Smart Works is established to provide outfits and job interview training for women trying to enter the workforce once more.

On the other hand, Markle already wore these same pendants last November. At the time, the company behind the jewelry wrote on Instagram that they are thrilled to see her keep her loved ones close to her heart by wearing those pieces. It seems she's keeping them close to her heart too as she embarks once more her Hollywood career while making sure she's also known for her penchant for charity works. After all, she's also a woman trying to "reenter" the workforce!

In the interview, it was noticeable that she did not talk about her royal life. Even if pre-recorded, it can be remembered that last year, she was already in a lot of predicament and issues for being part of the palace.

Instead, she focused on the documentary ad shared that she is very fond of elephants. She thinks elephants are just like human beings because they are protective of their young and can also remember things.

"I think they're a lot more like us than they are different," Markle said.

This is not the first time she worked with these majestic creatures. She spent time with Elephants with Borders charity in Botswana back in 2017. She was with Prince Harry already back then, although they were not married yet.

'I've been very lucky to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat,' she said. "When you spend time connecting to them and other wildlife, you really understand that we have a role to play in their preservation and their safety," she added. The interview was already recorded last summer, but her message can still be embraced at the moment. According to her, she hopes that when people see the film, they will be able to realize how connected everyone is, including the animals and the planet.

READ MORE: Royal Truth: Meghan Markle Making Prince Harry Suffer? 'He Has Lost His Purpose,' Expert Says

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles