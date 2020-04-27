Demi Lovato on 'Sonny with a Chance': I Was 'Miserable' and 'Overworked'

Demi Lovato opens up to her former Disney Channel series "Sonny with a Chance" during a virtual reunion. Not really the most open of people, it is amazing how she told them almost everything - her rehab, her feelings when doing the series, and her struggles with an eating disorder too.

Lovato joined the rest of the stars from "Sonny with a Chance," which aired for two years, between 2009 and 2011, as well as those part of its spin off, "So Random!" for a pre-recorded online reunion that went live Saturday night.

Part of the reunion were the stars Tiffany Thornton, Allisyn Ashley Arm, Shayne Topp, and many, many more. Right off the bat, Lovato was quite game to be out there about her business. Arm asked everyone what they had been up to in the near-decade since they last worked with each other, and Lovato immediately said she has been to rehab many times. She said it so lightheartedly, though, even laughing at herself, so everyone knows that it is all good.

It can be remembered that she left the show at 18, at the height of the show's popularity no less (on its second season), because she needed to get treatment for physical and emotional distress. At the time, she revealed to People magazine that going back to the show would be detrimental to her recovery because being in front of the camera made her quite nervous.

None of these nervousness was manifesting on the reunion, though. She also credited Thornton as her inspiration to seek professional help at that time. "When I went away to treatment for the first time, I remember you were my biggest inspiration coming out of it," Lovato told Thornton during the virtual conversation. Thornton played Tawni Hard for both "Sonny with a Chance," and "So Random!"

She said Thornton dealt with all sorts of pressures as a woman on television. She claimed that although she was indeed happier in her head with whatever she looked like at the time, she's so much happier now for the kind of mentality she has, wherein she simply does not care what she wore on set. "My fittings used to be an hour. But now I'm just like, 'It doesn't matter. What I'm wearing doesn't matter to people," she said.

More than her clothes, among her revelations, what is most interesting is the fact that she was not happy to be working on the hit Disney series. She revealed that she felt and was truly overworked, and this made her "miserable" and angry.

But joining "Will and Grace" as a guest star made her realize that she misses "Sonny" and the set after all.

"I felt bad because when I went back to Will and Grace, I was like 'Gosh, I miss Sonny so much, and I would do anything to recreate the set because I miss that environment, the fun times that we would have.' It was just so great," she explained. According to her, after that, she is now thinking of what she wants to do more in the future, whether to act more or sing more.

