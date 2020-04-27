Bitter Royal: Meghan Markle ANNOYED At Royal Family Over Unfair Treatment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain unshaken about their decision to cut ties with four U.K. tabloids after announcing that there would be "no corroboration and zero engagement" on their part.

Meghan has accused the media of spreading reports that were "distorted, untrue, or invasive beyond reason" to make her look like a bad person.

Since the former "Suits" star joined the royal family in 2018, she has been targeted and heavily scrutinized by the press while her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has been praised.

Kate Middleton Over Meghan Markle

As cited by a U.K tabloid, Meghan's pal revealed that the royal family appears to be more in favor of the Duchess of Cambridge than her.

Moreover, the source claimed that the thing that "irritated Meghan and Harry the most" was had the British press "constantly criticized and needlessly bashed Kate the way they did her, modifications within the royal's media plan would have been designed. No thoughts asked."

Duchess Meghan allegedly told friends that if Kate was in the same situation as her, the royal family would have intervened and shunned the tabloids

"[Meghan said] no one would have put up with it, and the broken and outdated system would have been revised. Those outlets responsible for their vicious attacks would have been shut out," the source said.

Royal Family Ignoring Meg, Harry?

The insider also shared how the 35-year-old Duke approached his father Prince Charles and the Queen about Meghan "constantly" being bullied by the media and "how it was tearing him apart." Howeve, his family turned a blind eye and "wouldn't do anything to change the protocol."

"[Meghan] reported it was infuriating that Harry's extremely authentic and valid problems fell on deaf ears. Meghan reported they made it appear like this is the way it is, deals with it. Harry experienced been working with it significantly also long. She claimed he wasn't heading to let this wipe out her existence and their relationship," Duchess Meghan's pal added.

With that said, this has pushed Prince Harry to take things in his own hands as he "needed to take a stand" for his family. He was clear on his priorities and would not let the issue "destroy his life and their marriage."

The Sussexes Working For "B*** of God"

After the Duke and Duchess officially started their post-royal life, they moved to Los Angeles together with their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison.

A few weeks ago, Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted volunteering for Project Angel Food -- a non-profit organization that provides meals for the critically ill and are at a greater risk of the pandemic. It was reported that the ex-royals spent two days distributing food within the L.A. community.

However, they were criticized for being associated with the controversial spiritual leader, activist and PAF founder Marianne Williamson, who also described herself as "b*** of God."

