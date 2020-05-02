Ellen DeGeneres A Fake? Ex-Bodyguard Slams Host For Being 'Cold' And 'Demeaning'

Ellen DeGeneres' reputation has been tainted after she has been criticized multiple times because of her diva personality.

The 62-year-old host was outed by her former staff in a viral Twitter thread, labeling her as "notoriously one of the meanest people alive."

Comedian and podcast host Kevin T. Porter encouraged his social media followers to post anecdotes about DeGeneres' rude behavior in exchange for donations to the Los Angeles Food Bank, to which he got over 2,000 responses.

America's Most Beloved Host No More!

In addition to the previous criticisms, the Emmy Award winner's former bodyguard spilled the tea and accused her of being "cold" and "demeaning."

In his interview with Fox News, Tom Majercak -- a senior manager of operations for Security Imagery Specialists (SIS) -- detailed his experience when he worked for the controversial host.

Majercak shared that he was assigned to cover for DeGeneres, her mom and her wife Portia de Rossi for the 86th Academy Awards (from the red carpet, Dolby Theatre down to post-ceremony Governor's Ball).

He mentioned that in his 10 years in the security service, he's no longer new to handling A-listers such as Ellen. However, his experience with the host was unique, in a bad way.

"I'm holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people. Ellen is the one person that I've been assigned to -- and I've been assigned to quite a few celebrities -- that has never taken the time to say hi to me," he recalled.

Majercak also added that during the big event, De Rossi was "very pleasant and carried on a conversation" while her partner gave her the cold shoulder.

"It started going negatively when she introduced me to Ellen and Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn't even say 'hello,' or 'thank you for protecting my mother, my wife and me,'" Majercak furthered.

"It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle."

The former security manager also revealed that the reason he outed the host was to speak the truth. He further claimed that DeGeneres plays this " enlightened and positive" persona on cam but acts very differently in person.

Nikkie Tutorials Regrets Being on "The Ellen Degeneres Show"

Aside from Majercak, Youtube sensation and beauty guru Nikkie de Jager or Nikkie Tutorials confessed that she regrets guesting in "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" after her awful experience with the host/comedian.

She confessed in a dutch publication &C Magazine that she encountered unequal treatment from DeGeneres during her appearance in the show.

Nikkie revealed that she was excited and "expected a Disney show" in her guesting. Instead, she got what she described as "Teletubbies after dark."

The Youtube star went on and mentioned that the award-winning host didn't even greet or acknowledge her backstage.

