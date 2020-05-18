Royal Rift: Prince William To BLAME For Feud With Prince Harry, Claims Expert

Over the years, Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been tainted with royal controversies.

It was previously reported that the once inseparable brothers started to drift apart when the younger royal proposed to his then-girlfriend Megan Markle in 2017.

Prince Harry felt that the Duke of Cambridge was not being supportive of him after he allegedly advised him to slow down with his relationship with the former "Suits" actress.

Prince William And Prince Harry On "Frosty" Relationship?

Leslie Carroll, author of "American Princess: The Love Story of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry," claimed that the royal feud has been going for quite some time now.

She added that she's not convinced that the two are on speaking terms, contrary to what recent reports said.

"This frost between the brothers has gone on for quite some time; so I have my doubts that they have spoken during the lockdown," Carroll mentioned to Express U.K. "Which is sad; and I don't know what it would take for the breach to heal."

According to the latest reports, the two princes are both "back in touch." As cited by Entertainment Tonight, Princes William and Harry now have open communications and have set aside their differences.

"There have clearly been some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone," royal expert Katie Nicholl told the entertainment outlet.

"They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch."

The official Instagram of the Cambridges @KensingRoyal recently posted a birthday greeting to Meghan and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison, who jturned one last May 6.

Prince William Bitter?

Meanwhile, Carroll pointed out that their position in the monarchy has affected their relationship.

As the future king of England, Prince William's fate has already been "mapped out," while the Duke of Sussex felt that he was a "perennial spare" to the title.

Moreover, the royal author pointed out that although the couple has now been settled in Los Angeles, Prince William has never accepted Prince Harry's decision to seek independence outside the monarchy.

"William must accept that Meghan is Harry's wife, the woman he loves and that Harry has never fully recovered emotionally from their mother's death," she furthered. "I'm not entirely convinced that William has ever accepted the fact that Harry is his own man and must make his own choices."

While there is still an ongoing pandemic across the globe, the 37-year-old royal is currently staying in a Georgian country house in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England together with Kate Middleton and his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their youngest son, Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on the other hand, has been reportedly living in an $18 million Beverly Hills mansion owned by filmmaker Tyler Perry.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles