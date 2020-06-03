Bella Hadid Reuniting With Controversial Ex-Boyfriend? The TRUTH

Supermodel Bella Hadid and The Weeknd are reportedly on speaking terms again after their nine-month split.

In 2019, the Grammy Award winner and Vogue cover girl had called it quits after their four-year relationship.

Bella Hadid "In Touch" With The Weeknd

According to Us Weekly, the 23-year old Victoria's Secret angel -- who has been single for quite some time -- "is in touch" and in good terms with the Canadian crooner.

"Bella and The Weeknd have been in touch recently," a source told the entertainment outlet.

Bella is currently quarantining in their family farm in Pennsylvania with her mom and "‎The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Yolanda and her sister Gigi, who is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Bella Hadid "Still Has Feelings" For Ex

Although it is uncertain whether the duo has given their love another shot, the outlet also previously mentioned that Bella is taking time for herself at the moment and has been focusing on her modeling career.

"Bella isn't dating anyone at the moment. She is so busy traveling and working nonstop and she's mostly focused on her career right now," an Us Weekly insider said. "She still has feelings for The Weeknd and there's always a possibility that they will get back together down the line, but for right now, she's single."

Since both of them are reportedly single, the source claimed that "there's always a possibility that they will get back together down the line."

Dubbed as the "world most beautiful woman" by the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi, the supermodel and The Weeknd --whose real name is Abel Tesfaye -- met when he was introduced by Bella's older sister Gigi.

As for Hadid's current situation, while more than half of the population is on lockdown, the IMG supermodel has joined the "new normal" and starred in Jacquemus' spring/summer 2020 campaign in her home via FaceTime.

Titled "Jacquemus at home", it is believed that the fashion campaign is the first that was shot virtually. Photographer Pierre-Ange Carlotti and brand designer Simon Porte Jacquemus spearheaded the shoot.

On-and-Off Relationship With The Weeknd

In 2015, rumors sparked that the two were in a relationship after Bella posted a photo of her model sis and the "Blinding Lights" singer on Instagram with a caption "My hearts," referring to her sisterly love with Gigi and her special relationship with the musician.

A year later, their initial split made the headlines, with reports saying that The Weeknd's crazy schedule was the reason for their breakup.

Feud with Selena Gomez

Following their split, the "Call Out My Name" singer had a brief relationship with pop star Selena Gomez, whom she dated for only 10 months and called it quits in October 2017.

Just recently, rumors sparked that the feud between the catwalk royalty and the Disney alum is not yet over after Bella re-followed and discreetly unfollowed her ex-boyfriend's ex on Instagram.

This came after eagle-eyed fans noticed that the millionaire model began following Selena. However, shortly after the internet frenzy, he unfollowed her once more.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles