Brian Austin Green Shame: Ex Meghan Fox CONFIRMS Affair With Machine Gun Kelly?

Weeks after it was reported that Meghan Fox and her husband Brian Austin Green are officially divorcing, reports surfaced that the actress cheated on her husband for music artist Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox further fueled romance speculations by starring in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video, and a day after it was dropped, Green announced that they were ending their 10-year marriage.

Fast forward to today, Meghan Fox confirms that she is in a relationship with Machine Gun Kelly as they were spotted in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks holding hands while walking, and then later shared a passionate yet quick kiss before they drive away.

Though it didn't officially come from Fox's mouth, their shared kiss on the lips said it all.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox spotted together pic.twitter.com/6oT9uBnqW1 — EST FOR LIFE (@ESTFORLIFE1) June 16, 2020

The Daily Mail reported that the "Transformer" actress wore a casual black tee with the sleeves rolled up and paired it with ripped black jeans.

She completed her look with white sneakers and a black leather jacket on the side.

Megan Fox's beau, on the other hand, wore a bright red graphic tee with acid wash jeans, white sneakers, and a white baseball cap.

The 34-year-old brunette beauty and the 30-year-old musician seemed to ignore Los Angeles' order that requires people within the city to wear face masks when they're out and about in public.

The new couple also didn't attempt to keep some physical distancing between them and from the others.

The publication also mentioned how Kelly opened the car door for Fox to get in, but it took a while for them to drive away as they shared some lip-locking action.

Brian Austin Green Also Moves on from Meghan Fox?

The Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly relationship report come after Fox's future ex-husband, Brian Austin Green was spotted hanging out with Courtney Stodden on the same day.

As per eyewitnesses who saw the duo, they seemed to be feeling friendly during their outing in Agoura Hills, California.

Sources told E! News that Green was very attentive to Stodden, and have also opened the door for her so she could get it like a proper gentleman.

"They were laughing together in the car," said the onlooker.

Though their little outing was brief, several onlookers mentioned that both Stodden and Green seemed to enjoy each other's company.

Brian Austin Green Blindsided!

Brian Austin Green spoke on his podcast, "...With Brian Austin Green," about his heartbreak.

"I will always love her, and I know she'll always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and it's really special."

He assured the listeners that as parents, they will "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids."

He even addressed the Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly rumors saying that the two are "just friends."

"Meghan and I talked about him, and they're friends at this point, and from what she's expressed, he's a really just nice, genuine guy. I trust her judgment."

How Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Met

Many fans questioned about their rumored romance after meeting on the set of their movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass" in Puerto Rico.

A source told E! News that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had been "hooking up and have been for a little while now."

"She is separated from Brian Austin Green, and they are taking time apart as a couple. She has something going on with Machine Gun Kelly that she is excited about."

But their film production was put to a halt because of the COVID-19. However, back in California, they continue to hangout.

The Daily Mail published a video of Fox and Kelly in Calabasas, California.

That same week, Green was spotted not wearing his wedding ring. It was also reported that Fox and Green were self-isolating separately.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Heartbreak: Kanye West Competes Head-On with Her On This!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles