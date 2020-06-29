Beyonce And Jay-Z's Daughter Makes Music HISTORY With THIS!

It was a proud parent moment for Beyonce and Jay-Z after their daughter Blue Ivy Carter bagged her first BET Award on Sunday.

Through the virtual ceremony for the 20th annual BET Awards, the 8-year-old celebrity kid won her first "BET HER Award" for the song "Brown Skin Girl." Blue Ivy shares the said award with her mother, WizKid and Saint Jhn, who collaborated for the song.

Blue Ivy's collaboration with her mom talks about black and brown skin girls' positivity and natural beauty, with lyrics that say: "Brown skin girl, your skin just like pearls. The best thing in the world, never trade you for anybody else."

Winning the award makes Beyonce and Jay-Z's eldest daughter the youngest award winner for BET Awards this year. The previous record-holder for the youngest winner was taken by Willow Smith, who shared the award with her brother Jaden when she was only 10 years old.

The young songwriter beat out other nominees in the category, including Lizzo and Missy Elliot (Tempo), Alicia Keys (Underdog), Rapsody and PJ Morton (Afeni), and City Girls and Lala (Melanin).

"Brown Skin Girl" was first featured on "The Gift" album in 2019, which was inspired by Disney's 2019 remake of "The Lion King," where Blue Ivy's 38-year-old mom voiced the character of Nala.

Addition To Blue Ivy's Collection

It is not the first time that Blue Ivy received a recognition that is usually meant for a much older artist. In 2019, she also bagged the Ashford & Simpson songwriters' award at the BET Soul Train Awards for the same song.

Earlier this year, she also won the Outstanding Duo, Group, or Collaborator category at the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

Despite not having released official music as a solo artist, Blue Ivy surrpassed 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify last February.

Beyonce's Message

During the virtual ceremony, Queen Bey also made a heartfelt speech after receiving the prestigious Humanitarian Award.

The "Who Run the World" singer dedicated her award to the people who continuously support and fight for racial equality.

"I wanna dedicate this award to all of my brother out there, all of my sisters out there, inspiring me, marching, and fighting for change," Beyonce said.

"Your voices are being heard, and you're proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain."

The Grammy award-winning singer also took the opportunity to encourage her fans to take their fight to the next level by practicing their right to vote.

"Now we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power, and that is to vote. I'm encouraging you to continue to take action. Continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system," Queen Bey explained.

"We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does. SO please continue to be the change you want to see."

In the end, the "Single Ladies" hitmaker thanked BET Award for the special honor and said that it means so much to her.

READ MORE: Tom Cruise Shock: Nicole Kidman Married Actor For THIS!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles