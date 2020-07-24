Kim Kardashian Drops MAJOR Decision To Protect Bipolar Kanye West, Kids

Ever since Kanye West announced his intentions to run as the next president of the United States, everyone was all eyes on the rapper waiting for him to make another epic fail move.

On Monday (July 20), the 43-year-old rapper seemed to have reached his peak of emotions after conducting his first presidential campaign rally where he got emotional opening up about his faith, his late mother, and his marriage with Kim Kardashian.

As Kanye's recent breakdown became an instant trending topic, the West family matriarch is now doing extreme measures to avoid cashing in on her husband's mental health episode.

No Kanye Bipolar Episode in KUWTK

While a crying Kanye West could be a top-rating episode for Kim's long-time running reality TV show, a source close to her said that Kim will never allow documenting Kanye's ongoing bipolar episode for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

An insider told TMZ that while the KUWTK team recently resumed shooting after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus global pandemic, Kim ordered not to film anything related to Kanye's ongoing drama as part of the reality show's storyline.

The source said that the mother-of-four is taking Kanye's mental health condition seriously and will never use it to get soaring high ratings and good TV drama.

TMZ also learned that the censorship extends to the West kids, namely North,7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

The production team was instructed not to profile any of the West children during these challenging times, as she doesn't want them to be affected.

The whole Kardashian-Jenner crew was recently in Malibu to film for new episodes of KUWTK.

The source also debunked the speculations that the "Yeezy" founder's presidential bid and dramas are just publicity stunts for his new album. The insider emphasized that what Kanye is experiencing is real and that he is not doing it for attention.

Kim Kardashian Begs For Compassion

In more related news, the "KKW Beauty" mogul recently broke her silence and took to Instagram to address her husband's mental health episode.

In her Instagram story entry on Wednesday, the 39-year-old Kim acknowledged Kanye's bipolar disorder and asked the public to give him compassion and understanding.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim wrote, as reported by Enstarz earlier.

Kim explained that while she keeps Kanye and their kids' privacy, she felt the need to speak up about the issue because of the stigma and misconception about mental health.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions," Kim continued.

"He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder."

