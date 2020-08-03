'Kissing Booth' Joey King Breakthrough Movie? With Brad Pitt No Less!

The future is undoubtedly bright for "The Kissing Booth's" Joey King. The Netflix show unexpectedly became of the popular shows of the platform today - particularly because the cast has certainly done their job really well.

Joey King certainly caught the eye of many, not just the viewers, but by several directors, producers and showrunners. Her biggest break just might be around the corner, as the Deadline reported that the actress is already in negotiations to star opposite Brad Pitt in the newest action thriller!

If that truly happens, stardom can truly be hers. The movie is entitled "Bullet Train" by Sony Pictures. "Hobbs & Shaw" director David Leith is said to take on this project, directing as well as supervising the script. Zak Olkewicz will write the script. In fact, it appears that the movie is moving fast towards commencement, even if Hollywood is still feeling the brunt of the pandemic. This is a good sign, not just for the industry, but also for stars such as Joey King.

The film might start shooting at fall in Los Angeles. It is expected that the movie will already have some fans even before it starts filming because it is largely based in a popular Japanese novel, entitled "Maria Bettle." This is by the best-selling author Kotaro Isaka. Kotaro iska. This is why executive producers of this project are Ryosuke Saegusa and Yuma Terada of CTB Inc., who respectively represent Isaka and the IP

While the plot details for the movie are still hazy, fans can certainly refer to the book for some idea, even if the film adaptation deviates a little. According to sources, if King signs in, she and Brad Pitt will play two of the five assassins in this story.

It will also be the most action-heavy role to date. If she does well, doors will certainly open up for her in the movie industry and in this genre. She is comparable to Emily Blunt, whose break can be considered "The Edge of Tomorrow."

While 2020 has slowed down for many, it is likely to be one of the biggest years in King's life. Apart from her big summer hit "The Kissing Booth 2," a sequel of last year's "The Kissing Booth," she has" Kissing Booth 3" lined up. The film has already been shot, with King still being the main star. She will also star in the limited star "The Act" in Hulu.

There is another project lined up for her with the streaming service, after striking a first-look deal with Hulu. Allegedly, she is the youngest to have achieved this - striking a deal with a streaming network. This goes without saying that she is a promising actress, and her career is going the right direction.

Not only these, but she is also said to be headlining and excessively producing "A Spark of Light," by Sony Pictures. It's a limited series based on Jodi Piccoult's bestselling book. If she's not busy enough, she is also going to be producing and starting in "The In-Between," this time for Paramount Players.

