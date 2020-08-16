Royal Shame: Meghan Markle Absolutely Removes Royal Family Out of Her Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to drop their senior royal positions earlier this year.

The two clarified that although they relocated to Los Angeles to be financially independent, they would still keep in touch with the royal family.

However, it seems like the Duchess' recent actions show that she no longer gives a pinch of care to the monarchy.

Princess Diana's former private secretary, Patrick Jephson, said that the royal family "has no purpose or even existence" to Meghan anymore.

In an article he penned for the Mail on Sunday, Jephson pointed out how the Duchess of Sussex's latest moves mean she has "deserted" the institution of monarchy.

"By shelling out £11 million on a cosy little estate in Santa Barbara, by embracing US electoral politics and by implicitly sanctioning a book that shames her in-laws, Meghan has irreversibly deserted an institution that to her has no purpose or even existence beyond service to Queen and country," he explained.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made headlines after they moved into their own US home in Montecito, Santa Barbara. The $14.7 million-worth property includes nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Although Jephson's observation is somehow not surprising, he clarified that neither Prince Harry nor Meghan holds the blame for their cracked relationship with the members of the royal family.

"We probably shouldn't blame her, or at least not her alone," Jephson said, referring to Meghan. "Theoretically, and against the odds, the Sussexes' novel plan for the future might just have worked, just."

He also noted how the "deep-rooted complacency, conceit and confusion" within the monarchy contributed to the royal couple's exit.

Royal Author Shares Conflicting Opinion

With several royal experts and authors out there sharing their opinions about Megxit, it is normal that there are different sentiments about it.

For instance, royal author Lady Colin Campbell previously claimed that Meghan should be blamed for the couple's departure.

In an interview with FUBAR Radio's "Access All Areas," she claimed that the duchess used and exploited the royal prince. She also asserted that Meghan was the reason why they stepped down as senior royals and that the relocation to Los Angeles was for her own good.

Before Campbell unrolled her claims, Prince Harry already said that it was his own desire to quit his senior role. He told the public that he had no choice but to resign and make the decision for his family of three.

In addition, Campbell continuously castigated the royal couple by calling them names.

"If you believe for one second that Harry had anything like this up his sleeve you believe in the tooth fairy and the pig airline," Campbell told hosts Joanna Chimonides and Stephen Leng.

She then lashed out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and referenced Adolf Hitler over their work on activism. The 70-year-old author explained that Hitler and Mao Zedong from China believed that they were doing the right thing for the people, but in the end, they only caused the deaths of millions.

Despite contradicting claims of the royal expert and the former royal staff, it is worth noting that Prince Harry and Meghan are still in touch with the royal family, especially during the pandemic -- at least that is what their representatives always say.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Ex-Boyfriends: 4 Men The Duchess Dated Before Marrying Prince Harry

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles