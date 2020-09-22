Jennifer Lopez Competes Against Angelina Jolie At the Box Office

It looks like Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's movies will clash at the box office.

The biggest stars in the entertainment industry, these two are regarded as the finest celebrities in Hollywood.

Angelina Jolie has an impressive variety of movies, and her status in Hollywood is powerful. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez, who we know can sing, act, dance, and fashion design is a versatile artist who has proven her talents.

When combined, the duo creates a lethal combination in Hollywood, allowing young women and aspirants to have the courage and determination to go big in a male-centered industry.

With the coronavirus pandemic happening all over the globe, a lot of things were postponed in the entertainment projects. Many executives had to deal with the impact of the pandemic while keeping the industry functional.

It has been a difficult time for Tinseltown, as it has faced the full-blown impact of COVID-19.

With many movies put on hold or pushed back releases due to the lockdown restrictions and uncertainty, it may look like Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie will have to battle it out on Valentine's Day 2021.

Valentine's weekend will be a busy holiday for cinema houses as they clamor to accommodate two movies of these A-list stars: Angelina Jolie's Marvel Cinematic Universe project "Eternals," and Jennifer Lopez's "Marry Me."

Scheduled for a February 12, 2021 release by Universal Pictures, "Marry Me" is a romantic comedy starring the singer, Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau, Maluma, and Chloe Coleman.

On the other hand, Angelina Jolie's "Eternals" is a superhero film that stars her, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kumail Nanjiani.

"Eternals" takes place after the events of "Avengers: Endgame," in which the "Eternals," who have hidden for thousands of years, are set to reunite to protect the Earth from its enemies.

The latest news on Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, have recently sold their Malibu beach house for $6 million.

The couple was due to wed this year, but they are hitting pause on their wedding plans because of the pandemic.

E! News reported that they have "indefinitely" postponed their destination wedding in Italy.

A source told the outlet, "They have been struggling for weeks over this decision, but with no return to normalcy in the near future, the couple felt postponing the wedding was the safest and smartest choice."

"Guests have recently been notified that the wedding will not be happening in late summer as anticipated."

Though they are still reportedly looking for a new date for their wedding, they don't see that the wedding ceremony will happen logistically anytime soon.

Thankfully, J.Lo is said she isn't in a rush to get married again.

The "Hustlers" star told Oprah Winfrey, "It's so funny because when we first got engaged, I was like, 'Oh, we're gonna get married in a couple of months?!' Your old thinking comes right back, all that hopeless romantic [stuff] that made me get married three times."

