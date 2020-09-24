Kris Jenner Drops Truth About Rumored 'RHOBC' Deal

The famous Kardashian "momager" finally breaks her silence on the possibility of jumping to "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as their family concluded the OG reality show, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."

Last month, the Kardashian-Jenner clan made headlines after announcing that they have decided to end the iconic reality show after 20 seasons in 14 years. In the letter penned by Kim Kardashian to the fans, the 39-year-old star said that the family had a mutual decision to take a step back and focus on their life priorities.

Several speculations arise on why the Kardashians are concluding the show, but the family sticks to their statement that they just felt it was the right time to give the show and themselves a rest.

Ending KUWTK

Speaking to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Kris Jenner opens up about the family's decision to axe the famous E! Show. The 64-year-old momager admitted that their decision "was kind of sudden."

"We were talking about signing with our network for another couple of years, but we all came to the decision as a group, it just all came to us after 20 seasons and 14 years," Kris told Ellen.

The mother-of-six also went a trip down memory lane, recalling how the program started in 2007.

"It's so weird to think that when we started the show, there was barely Twitter and no other social media sites, no grandchildren, people weren't married or divorced," Kris said.

"It's amazing to think that I have the best home movies in the world," she added.

While Khloe is the one who took the decision hardly, Kris admitted that all of them got emotional when they break the news to the KUWTK crew, who somehow became extended members of their family.

"Khloe was the saddest; she stayed with the crew for hours reminiscing about old times. This chapter has been so amazing; we're so blessed to have this experience," Kris added.

Kris Jenner at RHOBH?

After announcing the end of KUWTK, rumor has it that Kris Jenner will continue her reality TV stint by appearing on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

During the same interview, Kris shut down these rumors saying that the show does not need a Kris Jenner.

Kris said that while she would love to join her friends on the iconic show, she does not have enough time to spare for another TV series.

"I would do it once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, I just don't have enough time," Kris explained.

"They do not need a Kris Jenner on that show, they're doing just fine," she added.

Earlier this week, Kris and her children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie kicked off the season premiere of KUWTK. The pilot episode got a 1.9 Nielsen household rating, which is the same record they had last year.

READ MORE: 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin Imitates Princess Diana's Taboo Secret

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles