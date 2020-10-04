Kanye West Reveals True Feelings About Donald Trump's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Most celebrities find Donald Trump and Melania Trump's COVID-19 positive diagnosis unbelievable or ironic, or both. Kanye West, however, is much more compassionate than them.

The Grammy-winning rapper took to his social media on Sunday to wish President Trump and his wife well after they announced contracting the dreaded coronavirus.

It can be recalled that the POTUS and his wife announced they were infected on Friday, three days after Trump participated in the first presidential debate for the year.

West knew his tweet would probably be bashed, so he put out that he's just a fair and God-fearing man.

"There's a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus," West tweeted. "I'm praying for President Trump's and Melania's full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19."

For those living under a rock for the past few months, Kanye is running for the presidency against Trump on November.

Trump has been hospitalized over the infection. According to the latest reports, however, his health continues to improve. The medical team behind his care said he could be discharged on Monday already.

On Sunday night, the President tweeted how much he appreciates the care of his supporters, some of whom gathered outside the hospital.

"I really appreciate all of the fans and supporters outside of the hospital," Trump tweeted.

Included in the treatments that Trump has received and taken were dexamethasone because, at one point, his oxygen level dipped. According to a doctor, that is quite dangerous and extremely worrying.

"The WHO [World Health Organization] says it is only used for critical and severe patients. It actually recommends against [usage in] people who are not serious," Dr Eric Feigl Ding, an epidemiologist and senior fellow at the Federation of American Scientists told Al Jazeera. "NIH [National Institutes of Health] also says it only for serious patients who are either on ventilators or supplemental oxygen, which Trump barely qualifies for."

On a recorded message, the President said he was feeling ill when he arrived at the Walter Reed medical center but had since felt better. He was moved to the military hospital located in Bethesda, Maryland to receive the best care after testing positive for the virus.

Because of this infection, Trump is compelled to withdraw from his campaign temporarily. Some wondered how this could impact the November 3 election outcome.

Also, because of this unfortunate turn of events and the fact that Trump was recently part of a fundraising trip to Bedminster hours before he tested positive for the virus, contact tracing has to be done.

The White House provided the New Jersey officials a list of those over 200 people who attended the events during trip, as announced by the NJ Department of Health. The department reported having contacted all these people and asked them to self-monitor for symptoms and engage in quarantine if they had been in close contact with Trump and his staff.

