Khloe Kardashian Ready to Tie the Knot in $3 Million 'Winter Wedding'?

Is Khloe Kardashian finally tying the knot in her dream wedding?

According to Life & Style's October 26, 2020 issue, she is planning a Winter Wonderland-themed wedding to her serial cheater beau, Tristan Thompson.

Their source said that the on-again couple sat down their 2-year-old daughter True while they painted pumpkins in early October to tell her the good news.

"Khloe and Tristan are both so sweet with True. They're such a cute family," the source raved.

But the 36-year-old mom really wants to make it official.

The publication learned that Khloe Kardashian is planning a top-secret wedding with a $3 million budget.

"She's pulling out all of the stops," the source shared, "Everything will be white with sparkling crystals, and there's sure to be a skating ring."

Though it would supposedly make a great start or ending to "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," Khloe reportedly is just sharing her excitement to a select few, and none from her family.

"She isn't telling her family until the day before and is then flying them to a secret location," they added."

"She says it's romantic and fun that way."

Despite Tristan's past dirty deeds, Khloe is reportedly committed to making their marriage work, said the source.

Is Khloe secretly pregnant?

Their source added that it might even be possible that there's an extra "adorable guest" at their wedding ceremony.

"The buzz among friends is that Khloe's pregnant."

The source added, "She's talked non-stop about wanting to have Baby No. 2with Tristan. All of her dreams are coming true."

In a National Enquirer report, the youngest in the Kardashian secrets reportedly doesn't want to tell her mom and sisters that she's pregnant.

Khloe is allegedly afraid that they would divulge her secret to the entire world, as he doesn't trust anyone, especially her family.

"She doesn't want to read about it online before she's ready to announce it herself."

In May, the Good American creator has sparked rumors that she's possibly pregnant.

Eagle-eyed fans claimed that Khloe had that pregnancy glow.

Even Star magazine believed that the KUWTK star is "glowing."

"Khloe was never going to stop at one baby. And she wants True to have a sibling close in age."

Keeping their relationship a secret

Though there have been numerous reports that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together, they reportedly want to stay out of the limelight for as long as possible.

This is until they try to work on their relationship, as they don't want to air their dirty laundry ever again.

Meanwhile, the NBA superstar has reportedly stepped up in becoming Khloe's partner and True Thompson's dad. The source revealed that the little family is "closer than before."

Rumors busted

However, one should take these tabloids' claims with a grain of salt.

Tristan and Khloe may be back together, but she's not walking down the aisle anytime soon.

As per her pregnancy, Khloe has been a subject of this type of rumor since last year. It's not surprising numerous tabloids would come up with different pregnancy stories each week.

READ MORE: Current 007 Daniel Craig Dislikes Tom Hardy to Be the Next James Bond?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles