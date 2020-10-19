Simon Cowell Injury Update: Music Mogul Takes Major Step in Recovery

Simon Cowell has shown major progress after suffering a back injury from a near-fatal fall in a bike accident.

The "America's Got Talent" judge is slowly getting back on his feet after he was spotted out and about with his girlfriend Lauren Silverman and 6-year-old son Eric in Malibu.

Simon Cowell Is in Good Shape After Scary Accident

It appears that the British record executive is in high spirits as he went around Los Angeles doing some grocery runs and shopping trips with his family.

Cowell looked healthy and in good shape as he sported a laid black outfit with a plain gray shirt, white denim pants, and beige espadrilles.

This is the first time that he was photographed outside his home following his shocking accident last August.

To recall, he was rushed to the hospital after falling from an electric bike with a speed of 60mph while in the courtyard of his Malibu home.

His spokesperson confirmed the news and told Today that the "X-Factor" judge is "doing fine" despite the incident.

"Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family. He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He's doing fine, he's under observation and is in the best possible hands."

Simon Cowell Endured a Five-Hour Surgery

Cowell's rep also shared that he suffered a broken back and immediately underwent surgery.

Moreover, the said procedure involved putting a metal rod into his back during a six-hour long surgery.

"Simon had surgery overnight and is doing okay this morning. It was a five-hour surgery, and he has had to have a number of fusions and a metal rod put into his back. He landed on his back when he fell from the bike. The injuries are bad, but he's also been told he was lucky," a source told People.

The music mogul also spoke about the incident and left some advice to his fans.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back," he tweeted after his operation.

He also thanked the medical staff who treated him and called them "some of the nicest people I have ever met."

Following this, his "AGT" co-judges sent well-wishes and mentioned how they terribly miss the record executive.

"We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!" Sofia Vergara wrote, followed by ambulance emojis.

Meanwhile, Heidi Klum wished Cowell "a speedy recovery" as she shared a photo of the set.

Simon Cowell Might Be "Out of Action" for Six Months

Although the British presenter is on the road to recovery, a source explained to Mail Online that he might be "out of action" for up to six months. He was also advised "not to fly back to the final by doctors."

