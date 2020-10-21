Larsa Pippen Robbed: Stalker Saved Her Life By Telling Her to Leave LA?

Bikini queen Larsa Pippen was recently the victim of two things.

The estranged wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen has reportedly been stalked in Los Angeles, and thieves broke into her home, stealing her most expensive items.

According to The Blast, the 46-year-old had spent her time in Miami when she was alerted by the police that people broke into her home.

Additionally, Larsa told her Instagram followers on Tuesday that she has been staying in Miami because there was a stalker harassing her in Los Angeles.

"A stalker in LA forced me to go to Miami only then to find out my house in LA got robbed. Let's pray for 2021."

She added, "Could 2020 get any crazier?"

Insiders told The Blast law enforcement were called to Larsa's house after robbers broke in and stole many of her "personal and high-valued items."

They explained, "Despite the elaborate security system, the robbers were able to break in because they disabled the electricity to the whole street."

The insiders added that they left Larsa's home a mess after getting the things they wanted. This only left the mom and her kids scared to head back home.

A source close to the social media influencer believes that a group of thieves may have chosen her home after advertising her new jewelry line on her Instagram page.

Though the "Real Housewives of Miami" star left Los Angeles just before the robbery because of a stalking incident, police believe that the two crimes are not related.

Early this month, the reality star said in an Instagram post that she was happy to be back to Miami, sharing multiple pictures of her bikini-body ready while basking in the sun.

Larsa was also spotted hanging out multiple times with Netflix "Too Hot to Handle" star Harry Jowsey early this month.

The pair sparked dating rumors after looking cozy and happy leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills in early October.

The following day, Larsa Pippen was spotted with her toy boy once again as they headed out for lunch.

Larsa vs. Kardashians

Reports of Larsa Pippen being robbed comes after reports that she is spilling some Kim Kardashian secrets after being proposed her own reality show.

According to reports, the KKW Beauty mogul, formerly BFFs with Larsa, is terrified that her friend of ten years would divulge all the secrets she confided in her.

Larsa's new opportunity is said to have come after within days the Kar-Jenners announced "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" is coming to an end.

Not only is Kim reportedly afraid for Larsa not being able to zip her mouth, but she's also allegedly worried that the former basketball wife will be more famous than her.

A source told Closer magazine, "Kim heard Larsa was in talks for her reality show just days after they decided to end theirs."

"Kim's upset about it because if Larsa becomes a global superstar, there's a huge possibility she could eclipse Kim, stealing her fans and her business empire."

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed on Wednesday that the entire Kardashian clan had unfollowed Larsa Pippen.

It's not clear what their issues with each other were.

In 2017, Kourtney was reportedly bankrollingLarsa Pippen during her divorce from Scottie. And in 2019, Larsa was on Team Kardashian when Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal emerged.

