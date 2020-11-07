Royal Chaos: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive Big Warning About Planned Christmas Snub

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a bold warning over their reported decision to skip the holidays in the U.K.

For weeks, rumors sparked that the couple might celebrate their first Christmas in California at their $14.65 million Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara alongside their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison.

Prince Harry Urged To Return To the U.K.

However, one royal expert hinted that the 36-year-old prince might regret it if he ended up not returning to the royal family any time soon.

In an episode of New Idea's ROYALS podcast, journalist and royal commentator Angela Mollard warned Prince Harry not to "leave it too long" to see Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who is about to celebrate his 100th birthday next year.

"You know what? If we do not see them together at Christmas, there is all hell breaking loose with that family," Mollard mentioned, via Express UK.

"I think we'll see them in some kind of P.R. set up between now and Christmas. I think they can't leave it too long."

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped their bombshell decision to step down as senior members of the Firm earlier this year, there have been speculations that the couple is unlikely to return to the U.K.

Their last public appearance with the royal family was during the Commonwealth service last March, where there was an apparent awkward body language between the Sussexes and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

No U.K. Holiday for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now settled in their post royal life in the U.S., Vanity Fair's royal reporter Katie Nicholl reported that the couple is "not ready" to set their foot on the U.K. soil for any kind of a big family reunion.

According to their source, the former royals are telling their inner circle that they are having a good time and "really enjoying" their life in California.

However, the publication added that there are other reasons why the former "Suits" actress and Prince Harry would opt to celebrate holidays in their new home.

The unnamed source mentioned the relationship fallout between the royal "Fab Four," noting that the couple wants to avoid the awkward situation and tense experience brought by their family drama.

"Let's just say that while things are better between Harry and his brother, it's not what it was, and I don't think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now."

On the other hand, royal biographer Ingrid Seward claimed that the couple has plans to visit the royal family, especially for their son to see his grandparents again.

"I'm sure Harry wants to see his grandfather, and I'm sure Meghan wants the grandparents of Archie to see him," she mentioned in the "Royally Obsessed" podcast.

If ever the Sussexes choose to celebrate Christmas break in their multi-million California home, in that case, this will be the second time that they will miss the royal family's holiday tradition at Sandringham.

The first time was when the former royals spent white Christmas in Canada with Archie and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

